ITALIAN POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi joined forces with his leftwing opponents on Thursday to warn Mario Monti against standing in the coming election, as uncertainty over the outgoing premier's plans stoked political tension in Italy.

Italy's Senate approved legislation on Thursday needed to amend the constitution to make future governments run balanced budgets, giving final clearance to a key part of the EU's fiscal compact aimed at shoring up financial stability.

* ENI

The Italian energy group and U.S. group Anadarko Petroleum have signed a deal establishing principles for coordinated development of natural gas reservoirs offshore Mozambique.

An appraisal well drilled by Eni at the Goliat field in the Arctic Barents Sea encountered hydrocarbon, in line with expectations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

* FINMECCANICA

General Electric is expected to announce on Friday a deal to buy Italian aerospace supplier Avio, according to sources close to the matter.

Finmeccanica will likely reject the offer presented by a group of Italian investors headed by state-backed fund FSI to buy its AnsaldoEnergia unit, La Stampa reported on Friday.

FIAT

The CEO of Italian carmaker Fiat, which also controls Chrysler in the United States, reiterated on Thursday the company had no need for a capital increase.

Fiat will invest about one billion euros in its Melfi plant in southern Italy.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank on Thursday called an extraordinary general meeting for Jan. 25-26 seeking shareholder approval for two possible share issues of up to 4.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros, respectively, in the next five years.

This was a requirement of the bailout scheme, which says the bank must have the option of paying back its debt with the state in shares if needed.

The bank also said Turiddo Campaini had resigned from the post of vice chairman but would stay on as a board member.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, GENERALI

The insurer and the Fondiaria-SAI group have approved terms of a four-way merger that will create the country's second-largest insurer behind Generali.

Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri also told analysts in a conference call the group had sold its 1.07 percent stake in Generali to comply with antitrust requirements.

Unipol will pay a special dividend of 150 million euros before the merger becomes operational.

PARMALAT

Parmalat SpA on Thursday defended its acquisition of Lactalis American Group, which some shareholders had criticized as too expensive, by saying that the U.S. company's 2012 earnings justify the $900 million acquisition price.

MEDIASET

Italy's communications authority said on Thursday it had approved the rules under which it would assign new digital television frequencies and would transmit them to the European Commission in Brussels.

The rules, which lay down the conditions which must be met for broadcasters to participate in the bidding, are expected to exclude both Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI.

