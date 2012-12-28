The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ITALIAN POLITICS
The Vatican newspaper on Thursday gave its backing to Mario
Monti's after his announcement that he may run in February's
general election, signalling that Italy's technocrat prime
minister had replaced Silvio Berlusconi as the Church's
preferred politician.
DEBT AUCTIONS
The Italian treasury will offer between 2 billion and 3
billion euros ($4 billion) of five-year bonds and the same
amount of 10-year paper in the first sale of longer-term debt to
be settled in 2013.
Analysts expect the auction, the last to be held this year,
to sail through after Rome had no trouble placing 11.75 billion
euros of short-dated paper on Thursday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The worst of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is over,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said in an
interview to be published on Friday.
Shoppers in euro zone nations battered by years of recession
and crisis are on the hunt for bargains, delaying their
purchases until the last minute, or simply not buying at all as
post-Christmas sales get underway.
COMPANIES
* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI
PREMAFIN, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
Italy's market watchdog Consob ruled that Unipol, Fondiaria
Sai, Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni failed to follow
accounting rules in their 2011 balance sheets, the companies
said.
* ATLANTIA, GEMINA
Sintonia, an holding company for the Benetton family, has
not yet started to review the reorganisation of its portfolio,
the company said in a statement on Friday.
According to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the Benettons are
preparing a plan to reorganise links between motorway operator
Atlantia and Gemina, both controlled by their holding company.
* ENI
The managers of the Italian energy group will meet again
with Gazprom top officials at the end of January to discuss the
terms of gas contracts, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.
* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Suitors for the Telecom Italia broadcasting unit will have
to present updated bid at the company's board on Jan. 17, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Italian lender would have to offer the treasury a big
discount if it decided to convert bonds it is issuing to the
state under a bailout scheme into shares, an official document
showed.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's lender said on Thursday it is ending a commercial
partnership with French Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC),
part of Credit Mutuel group.
IMPREGILO
The general contractor said on Thursday it completed the
sale of a 19 percent stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias for 619
million euros. Adding to a 3.74 percent of the Brazilian company
sold at the end of October, the overall cash received totals 731
million euros, the company said.
SEA
Italian investment fund F2i will buy a 14.6 percent stake in
airport operator SEA from Milan's provincial government for 147
million euros ($194.37 million), or 4.04 euros per share, an
holding company for the local government said on Thursday.
