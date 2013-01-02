The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
The market was closed on Monday and Tuesday.
*FISCAL CLIFF
The United States averted economic calamity on Tuesday when
lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and spending
cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy off a
"fiscal cliff" and into recession.
ITALY ELECTIONS
Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday
he was aiming to win a majority in a parliamentary election in
February and would seek alliances with parties agreeing with his
pro-Europe agenda.
The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Monti on
Monday said that the economic outlook had improved
"significantly" since it took over 13 months ago when the euro
zone's third-biggest economy teetered on the brink of a debt
crisis.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis is far from over even
though reform measures designed to address the roots of the
problem are beginning to bear fruit, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel has said in her New Year's address.
FIAT
Italian new car sales for December are scheduled for release
on Wednesday.
MEDIOBANCA, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
, INTESA SANPAOLO, A2A
Carlo Tassara Group is expected to name advisors this week
to sell its remaining stake in Polish bank Alior, Il
Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday.
The newspaper said Zaleski would proceed in the second half
of 2013 with a planned sale of his Italian assets, which include
stakes in Italy banks Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and MPS and
utility A2A.
IMPREGILO
The operative targets in Impregilo's 2013-15 industrial plan
are "ambitious but can be met", Chief Executive Pietro Salini
told MF-Milano Finanza newspaper on Saturday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Broadband company Infostrada, a unit of Vimpelcom's
Wind, would consider joining a new company to manage Telecom
Italia's fixed-line network after any eventual spin-off, Wind
CEO Maximo Ibarra told Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday. Ibarra
said Infostrada risks closure if Italy's Antitrust authority
does not help it compete with Telecom in the fixed-line market.
*ATLANTIA
Italian motorway tariffs are set to rise an average 2.9
percent on Jan. 1, 2013, Italy's Infrastructure and Transport
Ministry said on Sunday. Tariffs on roads operated by Atlantia
will rise by 3.47 percent, the ministry said.
Italian newspapers reported that trade group Aiscat, which
represents the nation's highways operators, may contest the
ministry's decision on tariffs. The operator of the Milan-Turin
highway, Gavio, was not allowed a tariff increase.
AS ROMA
Italian top-flight soccer team AS Roma hopes to be playing
in its own stadium in four years' time as the loss-making club
seeks to raise its profile and boost revenue.
ENI, ENEL
The two energy groups plan to announce an accord for Eni to
supply recharging facilities for electric cars at its network of
service stations, La Repubblica reported.
*UNICREDIT
The Italian bank is working on the sale of its Kazakh unit,
and has received an offer from former owner Bulat Utemuratov,
reported Corriere della Sera. The bank is unwilling to accept
the offer because the price is too low, the paper said without
citing sources.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Italian insurance regulator ISVAP is replaced by IVASS
starting Jan. 1. IVASS is under the wing of the Bank of Italy,
the nation's banking regulator. IVASS is undertaking a thorough
inspection of the merger between insurers Fondiaria and Unipol.
The merged group is likely to declare a loss for 2012 after it
emerged that Fondiaria was missing 650 million euros in
reserves.
