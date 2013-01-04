The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY ELECTION

Mario Monti, bidding for a second term as Italy's prime minister, said on Thursday a left-wing party on track to lead the next government should sideline "extreme" elements who hinder vital economic reforms.

EURO ZONE

German Bund yields rose close to a one-month high on Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in December, cooling demand for low-risk debt.

A leading pan-European share index ended higher on Thursday, helped by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and strong gains from a Swiss market returning from a national holiday.

FIAT

Fiat SpA plans to exercise an option to buy another 3.3 percent in Chrysler Group LLC, the latest step in its march to buy out the U.S. automaker's minority shareholder.

Chrysler Canada said on Thursday its vehicle sales rose 1 percent in December from a year ago and were up 6 percent for all of 2012, moving it to No. 2 for sales in the country last year.

* FINMECCANICA

Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, said it is evaluating its options after the U.S. Air Force notified it late last month that it planned to halt a contract with the company to supply 20 G222 cargo planes to Afghanistan.

The sale of Ansaldo Energia will likely take place after the general election due in February, Il Messaggero said on Friday. The paper said state-controlled fund FSI, which is backing an Italian bid, has approached U.S. fund First Reserve, which owns 45 percent in Ansaldo and has veto power on the sale.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Private equity fund Clessidra and media firm Cairo are unwilling to raise their offers for loss-making Telecom Italia Media, Il Messaggero and other papers said on Friday.

PARMALAT

The dairy group said on Thursday Mario Stella Richter, chairman of the statutory board of Auditors, resigned for personal reasons.

