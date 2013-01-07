The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA, RAI

Italy's auction of new digital television frequencies expected to raise 1.1-1.2 billion euros did not take place in 2012, but the Industry Ministry vowed it would go forward, La Repubblica reported on Monday. The planned auction was delayed because of complaints of broadcasting reception interference from Malta and Croatia, the paper reported.

ALITALIA-AIRFRANCE

The Franco-Dutch carrier is in "advanced" talks to take control of Italy's flagship airline Alitalia by the summer, Rome's Messaggero newspaper reported on Sunday without citing its sources.

ITALY ELECTIONS Italy's centre-left coalition, led by Pier Luigi Bersani, has a comfortable lead less than two months before the election, and outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's bloc may win up to 15 percent, a poll said.

*BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Shares in Italy's third-biggest lender ended nearly 13 percent higher on Friday in heavy volumes, with traders citing short-covering and an Italian bond market recovery.

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena can return to profit and can avoid having to take a stake in it, the chief executive of Italy's third-largest bank was quoted saying in a newspaper interview on Monday.

UNICREDIT Shareholder Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Torino cut its stake in the Italian bank to 2.5 percent from 3.8 percent, stock market regulator Consob said on Friday.

