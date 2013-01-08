The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALIAN POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi withdrew as candidate for Italy's premiership on Monday as the price of a pact with the devolutionist Northern League that could prevent the formation of a stable government after next month's election.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Market regulator Consob is carrying out checks on the share movements of the Tuscan bank after the stock rose almost 20 percent in the last two days, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday. The newspaper said the rise appeared to be fuelled by purchases from foreign players.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's largest insurer said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay 2.5 billion euros ($3.27 billion) to buy the 49 percent of an insurance joint venture with Czech group PPF it does not already own. ž

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

French and German bank shares rose on Monday after regulators softened draft rules aimed at preventing a Lehman Brothers-style collapse that critics said threatened to delay a European economic recovery.

The Bank of Italy releases December data on European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat Industrial announced on Monday the appointment of Lorenzo Sistino as Brand President of truck unit Iveco and Oddone Incisa President of Financial Services.

* ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE-KLM

Investors in Alitalia who helped rescue the airline four years ago are considering selling their shares, with some pushing for a deal with long-time stakeholder Air France-KLM, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

United Arab Emirates airline Ethiad is among investors that may be interested in buying a stake in the Italian airline, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli plans to double its factory space by February next year, responding to strong demand for its chic sweaters that produced a jump in sales in 2012.

* BENI STABILI

The real estate company said on Tuesday it will launch equity-linked bonds worth 150 million euros with a maturity of five years.

