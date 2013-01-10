The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi has little chance of destabilising a centre-left government after Italy's February election and outgoing premier Mario Monti is the most likely to become kingmaker, one of Italy's top experts on voting trends said on Wednesday.

ITALY BILL AUCTION

The Italian treasury will offer 8.5 billion euros of 12-month bills at an auction on Thursday.

* Rating agency Standard & Poor's said late on Wedensday its base case scenario was that 2013 elections in Italy, Germany and Austria would lead to a continuation of the current policy path.

FIAT

The minority owner of Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday pushed the U.S. automaker to take the first step toward becoming a public company again by demanding that company parent Fiat SpA register shares with U.S. regulators.

ATLANTIA, GEMINA

The motorway group and Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, have started talks over a possible merger in a move that could help fund ADR's large investment plans.

* FINMECCANICA

An offer for Finmeccanica's AnsaldoEnergia unit by Korean industrial group Doosan is seen as better than that presented by Siemens, La Repubblica said on Thursday. Advisers for the Italian group has also asked the state-backed strategic fund to submit a new offer for AnsaldoEnergia, although this is unlikely to meet the conditions set by Finmeccanica, the newspaper said.

* PIRELLI

The new shareholder pact could be shortened to last only 12-18 months instead of three years, several newspapers said.

* IMMSI, ALITALIA

The airline's chairman Roberto Colaninno will hold talks with other investors in Milan on Thursday to seek a common position on the possible sale of their stakes in the company. Advisor Rotschild will be asked to see whether there are any interested players besides Air France.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The shares' rise over the past few days is largely due to foreign buying, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its net inflows in December rose to 88 million euros ($115 million) from 51 million euros the previous month.

SAFILO

The eywear maker renewed its licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of the Liz Claiborne and Claiborne optical frames and sunglass collections in the U.S. market through 2017.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................