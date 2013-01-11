The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY DEBT

Italy's borrowing costs are set to dip at an auction on Friday, pushed down by solid demand from investors sniffing round for attractive returns as they kick-start their investments for the year.

Treasury sells 3.75-5.00 billion euros third tranche 3-year BTPs maturing Dec. 1, 2015, at 2,75 percent coupon and 1.00-1.5 billion euros following two CCTeus: seventh tranche maturing June 15, 2017 and 15th tranche maturing Oct. 15, 2017. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

EURO ZONE

The euro zone must use its rescue fund to inject money into banks with past debts, the president of the Eurogroup said on Thursday, warning anything less would undermine the bloc's crisis response.

GENERALI

Generali's boss Mario Greco next week unveils an eagerly-awaited road map to put Europe's third-biggest insurer on a path to profits via asset sales and a greater focus on its core business.

Fitch affirms Generali's IFS at 'A-' further to PPF deal; outlook negative

GEMINA, ATLANTIA

Italian motorway group Atlantia's planned takeover of Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, will include a sizable stock component as well as cash, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

* FIAT

When rap legend Eminem took a Chrysler sedan for a crawl through dark Detroit streets in a landmark 2011 TV commercial, the car he drove was defiantly "Imported from Detroit."

* MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

There is no takeover of the bank under way, Monte Paschi's chairman and CEO told the main banking foundation shareholder on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Shares in the bank have risen sharply in recent days with traders citing short covering.

* ENI

Eni said on Friday it had signed a tripartite agreement with Korea Gas Corporation and Chubu Electric Power Company for the sale of 28 cargoes of LNG over the period 2013-2017. The agreement will strengthen Eni's presence in the Far East LNG market.

BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare and Aviva are interested in selling the bancinsurance asset Eurovita in which they are the main shareholders, MF said. Morgan Stanley has been mandated to sound out potential buyers, it said.

ENEL

The group has decided to wait until April for the launch of a retail bond for 2 billion euros that can be raised to 3 billion euros, Il Mondo said.

* LOTTOMATICA

The gaming company will focus on Argentine, Mexican and Canadian markets, MF said.

INDESIT

The home appliances maker said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with General Electric to buy ownership of the Hotpoint brand outside of Europe, excluding the Americas, for 4 million euros.

* BENI STABILI

The real estate company said on Friday an overallotment option on an equity-linked bond issuance from its Beni Stabili SIIQ unit had been exercised taking the overall amount of the issue to 175 million euros.

* ALITALIA

The air carrier could call an executive committee meeting on Jan. 22 which would be a first chance for some of the shareholders to meet after the end of the lock-up period, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The head of Air France has asked for a meeting with Alitalia chairman Roberto Colaninno, Il Messaggero said. The paper said Rothschild, mandated by the Italian shareholders to sound out potential buyers, had contacted Qatar Airways and Aeroflot.

