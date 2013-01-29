The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT AUCTIONS
The treasury sells 8.5 billion euros of 6-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT
BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
The troubled bank said on Monday it had no evidence of
bribery in a 2007 takeover now under scrutiny over alleged
corruption but acknowledged accounting irregularities over
derivatives deals under previous management.
The loss-making trades at the centre of a scandal at Monte
Paschi were only uncovered when new executives unlocked a safe
at the bank's historic headquarters in Tuscany.
Just as he prepares to take responsibility for regulating
the banking system of the entire euro zone, Mario Draghi faces
questions dating back to his leadership of the Bank of Italy
over its oversight of the world's oldest bank.
The shareholder foundation which controls Monte Paschi is
considering selling part of its nearly 35 percent stake in the
troubled bank, according to a strategy document covering the
2013-15 period seen by Reuters on Monday.
* Il Sole 24 Ore said the foundation is ready to sell 10
percent of the bank to finish repay debt owed to a pool of banks
led by JP Morgan.
CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Monday that the so-called
"document on BMps derivatives" at the centre of the scandal over
opaque trades was not present in the bank's official documents
before being found.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli speaks before the Finance
Committee of the lower house of parliament on Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena at 1400 GMT On Tuesday.
ECB governor Mario Draghi met Grilli on Monday in Milan and
they have likely discussed also the Monte Paschi crisis ahead of
Grilli's hearing in Parliament on Tuesday, a source with
knowledge of the meeting said, confirming reports in the FT and
other newspapers.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
CEO Tommaso Cucchiani told Corriere della Sera the Monte
Paschi scandal was an isolated case and that he saw not risk of
contagion for the Italian banking system. In an interview, he
said there would be "systemic risk" if state help was blocked.
Berenberg cuts Intesa Sanpaolo to hold from buy
* UNICREDIT
Berenberg cuts UniCredit to hold from buy
* ATLANTIA, GEMINA
Atlantia's planned takeover of Gemina will be carried out
through an offer in shares with no cash component in order to
keep its credit ratings, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Boards of the
two companies are due to meet on March 8 to approve the
operation.
* SNAM
MF reported that the gas company is consider buying with its
partner Fluxys a stake in the Tap gas pipeline.
SEAT PG
Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on
Monday it had decided to suspend the payment of 42.2 million
euros of interest due on Jan 31 on senior secured notes, as its
business environment worsens.
