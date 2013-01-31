The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
* French lender BNP Paribas may be interested in
buying a stake in the troubled Tuscan lender as well as Qatar
and Singapore sovereign funds, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Thursday.
Moody's said on Wednesday it had placed the Ba2 rating of
Italy's No. 3 bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on review for a
possible downgrade to reflect uncertainty over the impact of a
number of structured trades.
Prosecutors are investigating the former management of
Italy's troubled Monte dei Paschi bank for bribery and fraud,
judicial sources said on Wednesday, as pressure grew on the Bank
of Italy and bourse watchdog Consob.
The secret document at the heart of the Monte dei Paschi
banking scandal lay for months in a concealed safe in a 14th
century Tuscan palace.
Monte Paschi said on Wednesday that there were no risk of
any extraordinary losses from a trade called "Chianti Classico",
denying a report in an Italian magazine.
The bank has been put under investigation by Italian
magistrates in Siena under a law on company responsibility for
crimes committed by its staff, a judicial source said on
Wednesday.
A probe by Italian magistrates into Monte Paschi concerns
only the lender's previous management, Siena public prosecutor
Tito Salerno said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bank said it was not aware of any tax checks regarding
the sale of a Rome-based property.
* MEDIASET
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi could sell a
minority stake of Italy's broadcaster Mediaset, La Repubblica
reported on Thursday. Berlusconi could even set up a blind trust
to resolve a conflict of interest issue ahead of a general
election scheduled on Feb. 24-25.
UNICREDIT
Italy's UniCredit said it had raised around 890 million
euros from the sale of a 9.1 percent stake in Poland's No. 2
bank Pekao on Wednesday, confirming what sources had
told Reuters.
FIAT
Fiat said on Wednesday its debt grew by about 1 billion
euros in 2012 as European car sales tumbled 14 percent, leaving
the Italian carmaker ever more dependent on strong growth at its
Chrysler U.S. unit.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the Italian
automaker would like to see the minority holder of U.S.
affiliate Chrysler Group LLC sell out as soon as possible.
The carmaker will discuss long-delayed investments at its
giant Mirafiori factory in the coming months, said CISL union
leader Raffaele Bonanni after a meeting with Fiat management on
Wednesday.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
The company will report results on Thursday.
SAIPEM
Italy's market regulator Consob said on Wednesday it had
decided to ban short selling on the shares of Italian oil
service group Saipem starting on Thursday.
An unexpected profit warning from Europe's biggest oil
services company sent shockwaves through the buoyant sector on
Wednesday and drew investor ire as billions were wiped off the
Italian company's market value.
(Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149,
milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))
