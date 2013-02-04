The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ITALY ELECTION
Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi announced
his "last great electoral and political battle" on Sunday with a
sweeping promise to cut taxes and the cost of government if his
centre-right wins elections this month.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The former telecoms monopoly will present a cost-cutting
plan worth 1.3 billion euros when announcing its updated
industrial plan on Feb. 7, La Repubblica reported on Monday.
Telecom Italia will try to avoid to spin-off its fixed-line
network.
* AUTOGRILL
The world's biggest airport retailer expects its revenues to
rise slightly to 6.1 billion euros in 2013, La Repubblica
reported on Monday.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A plan by Italy's central bank to use bonds to bail out the
troubled Monte Paschi bank can go ahead, a court ruled on
Saturday, as a scandal surrounding the world's oldest lender
looked likely to widen three weeks before a national election.
Separately, big-name London hedge funds Odey Asset
Management and Egerton Capital are among those upping their bets
against Monte dei Paschi di Siena in recent days, after
revelations the troubled Italian bank faces heavy losses.
Italian prosecutors are investigating derivative trades made
by five of the country's biggest banks, judicial sources said on
Friday, as part of an investigation that began at least a year
ago before the current Monte dei Paschi scandal erupted.
Monte dei Paschi, UniCredit, Intesa
Sanpaolo, BNL and Credem are being
investigated by a court in Trani, a small town on the
southeastern coast of Italy, over derivative trades, judicial
sources told Reuters on Friday.
Magistrates in three cities investigating the Tuscan bank
were poised to issue new summonses for more witnesses to give
information next week following testimony by a raft of bankers
in the past few days, leading newspapers said on Sunday.
SAIPEM
The chief executive of the oil services company Umberto
Vergine told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Saturday
he was unaware that Merrill Lynch sold a 2.3 percent stake in
the company the day before Saipem's profit warning last week. He
said Saipem plans to hold a presentation in London in April so
that investors can meet the new management.
* Italian stock market regulator Consob will meet with
executives from Saipem on Monday.
FIAT
New car sales in recession-hit Italy fell 17.58 percent in
January from the same month a year ago to 113,525 vehicles,
Italy's Transport Ministry said on Friday.
In December, car sales plunged 22.5 percent, bringing the
total decline for 2012 to 19.87 percent.
U.S. auto sales rose 14 percent in January, kicking off the
industry's fourth straight year of recovery since the depths of
recession as American consumers increasingly sought to replace
their aging cars and trucks. Fiat owns nearly 60 percent of
Chrysler.
January was the third straight month that the annual U.S.
auto sales rate held above the 15 million mark, with a 15.3
million pace last month, according to industry research firm
Autodata.
