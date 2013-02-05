The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
*SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Italian directories company said on Tuesday its 2011-2013
business plan was no longer achievable, and it would not meet a
Feb. 6 interest payment on a 600 million euro ($814 million)
senior loan. It asked for a debt restructuring just five months
after having completetd a previous one.
*ATLANTIA
The Italian highways operator plans to merge with Rome airport
holding Gemina without spending any cash, the chief
executive of Atlantia said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.
Some of the financial shareholders of Gemina are interested
in a cash-paper deal for the planned merger of Gemina with
Atlantia, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.
*ALITALIA
No agreement has been reached among the Italian shareholders
of Alitalia-Cai on refinancing the airlilne, delaying a board
meeting aimed at approving a 200 million euro financing deal to
ensure the carrier has the fuel to carry on, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. The paper said Russia's Aeroflot was interested in the
carrier.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian prosecutors called in the former chairman of Monte
dei Paschi di Siena on Monday as they pursued their corruption
investigation into an opaque series of loss-making derivatives
trades at the bank.
Mario Draghi was informed of doubts raised by Bank of Italy
inspectors about the Monte dei Paschi bank but had little
control over what has been widely criticised as ineffective
oversight of the scandal-hit lender, a senior BoI source told
Reuters.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo faces no risks
from derivatives trading, the bank's chief executive said on
Monday.
SAIPEM
Italy's market watchdog Consob has asked its British
counterpart to probe a sale of Saipem shares by BofA Merrill
Lynch a day before the oil services group issued a profit
warning that sank the shares, a source close to Consob said on
Monday.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility will release preliminary 2012
results on Tuesday.
CREDIT RATINGS
The European arm of Chinese rating agency Dagong is
targeting a 5 percent market share by 2018 as it seeks to bring
competition into a market dominated by Moody's, Standard &
Poor's and Fitch, its general manager said on Monday.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
The Italian television company is seen likely entering exclusive
talks to sell assets to Cairo Communications.
*ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer has a short list of six interested buyers for
its Generali Life Reassurance unit, Il Sole-24 Ore reported.
They include Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, Berkshire
Hathaway, the paper said, without citing sources.
