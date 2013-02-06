The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A source at the Italian bank on Wednesday denied a report in an Italian newspaper that the lender would announce a derivatives loss of 920 million euros ($1.24 billion) at a board later in the day.

Il Sole 24 Ore daily said the bank would reveal losses of 920 million euros from three derivative trades, much higher than the previously announced amount of 720 million euros, plus a further loss of 120 million euros in "personnel costs."

SAIPEM

The hunt is on for the investor who sold shares in Italian oil services group Saipem just before a profit warning which slashed the group's stock market value.

SNAM

French oil major Total said it has selected a consortium led by the Italian gas transport group Snam for exclusive talks on the sale of its TIGF gas network business.

Snam's offer values the business at 2.4 billion euros, Total said in a statement on Tuesday.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TI MEDIA

Italian broadcaster Centro Europa 7 has made a binding bid for assets of Telecom Italia Media, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The offer, an alternative to two ther offers on the table, is for the group's networks La7, La7d and 51 percent of MTV Italia and MTV Music.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker said on Tuesday costs of a restructuring plan and a possible loss in value of some of its international assets could undermine 2012 earnings.

ANSALDO STS

The rail technology company has won a 26.9 million-euro, two-year deal to maintain a high-speed railway traffic control system in Spain, it said in a statement.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker has renewed a licensing agreement to produce and distribute Banana Republic spectacles and sunglasses through January 2019, the companies said on Tuesday.

GEMINA

The company holds a conference call on new concession agreement and update to 2013-2016 business plan.

TERNA

Board meets on preliminary FY results; followed by analysts presentation on 2013-2017 strategic plan.

YOOX

Board meets on preliminary FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................