The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*SAIPEM

Italian oil services company Saipem said on Thursday it won 3.2 bln euros in new contracts since end-November 2012, and will provide a detailed breakdown on its 2013 targets during a conference call at 1700 GMT.

*FINMECCANICA

The defence company's board will meet on February 21 to examine plans to sell its energy unit Ansaldo Energia to Samsung, Corriere della Sera reported citing union sources.

IMPREGILO

Builder Salini, which owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo, on Wednesday offered four euros cash for each ordinary share it does not own in Italy's largest construction group, valuing the whole company around 1.6 billion euros.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third biggest lender said on Wednesday that losses stemming from three 2006-09 derivatives trades stood at 730.3 million euros, before taking into account any possible fiscal impact.

Monte dei Paschi misled the Bank of Italy over a 1-billion euro hybrid instrument it used to partly fund its acquisition of rival bank Antonveneta, Siena prosecutors alleged in a document reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Stagnating revenues may force the Italian operator to cut its dividend again as it continues negotiating a possible sale of a stake in its fixed network and seeks to trim debt to hold on to its present credit rating.

The board of Italy's former telecoms monopoly meets on Thursday to debate the business plan to 2015 and approve preliminary 2012 results.

It is also expected to discuss how talks with regulators and the state are going over its network spin-off and weigh bids for its loss-making TV unit Telecom Italia Media.

YOOX

The Italian online fashion retailer said on Wednesday its net revenues rose 29 percent in 2012 to 376 million euros ($509.03 million), boosted by a strong performance in its key US market.

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager said on Wednesday its net inflows rose in January to 207 million euros ($280.24 million) from inflows of 88 million euros in December.

