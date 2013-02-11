The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN POLITICS
Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti accused his media
magnate rival Silvio Berlusconi of trying to buy votes with
impossible promises on Sunday as Italy's election campaign
entered its last phase.
Financial markets remain keenly focused on Italy's ability
to control its public finances and pursue reforms to lift its
stagnant economy, European Central Bank governing council member
Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.
ITALIAN BANKS
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called on Saturday for
more powers for bank regulators to step in and dismiss bad
managers but defended his institution's oversight of the
troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
MONTE PASCHI
The Italian troubled lender is ready to clear the way to
receiving 3.9 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in state loans in a
"very short time", the bank's Chairman Alessandro Profumo said
on Saturday.
The European Commission could ask for a strengthening of the
lender's industrial plan, Monte dei Paschi Chief Executive
Fabrizio Viola said.
Monte dei Paschi was the only bank in the country to have
received special loans from the Bank of Italy as the euro zone
debt crisis escalated in late 2011, a central bank senior
official said on Saturday.
* The worst is over for Monte Paschi, Viola told La Stampa
on Monday, adding only a small number of clients left the bank
in the wake of the scandal about opaque detivatives trades.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA,
TOD'S
Italy's biggest telecom group is determined to sell its
television unit Telecom Italia Media and will take a decision at
a board meeting scheduled on Feb. 18, Telecom Italia Chairman
Franco Bernabe told La Repubblica on Saturday.
Telecom Italia has received only two offers for its
television unit, Bernabe said.
Diego Della Valle, head of luxury shoemaker Tod'S, could
present an offer to buy La7 television, one of Telecom Italia
Media assets, Il Corriere reported on Saturday.
* IMMSI
Massimo Moretti, head of Italy's state railway company
Ferrovie dello Stato, has hired Boston Consulting Group as
adviser over a possible merger with Alitalia, Corriere Economia
said on Monday citing sources close to the matter.
Alitalia chairman Roberto Colaninno will meet shareholders
on Monday to discuss a refinancing operation worth around 150
million euros, Il Messaggero reported in an unsourced report.
* ERG
The energy company expects core earnings of more than 420
million euros in 2012, while its debt is expected to fall below
900 million euros, La Repubblica reported on Monday.
* ENEL
Italy's biggest utility signed a five-year 9.4-billion-euro
revolving credit facility that will replace a 10-billion-euro
revolving credit facility set to expire in April 2015, the
company said on Monday.
FIAT
Alfa Romeo will outsell stablemate Fiat in the United States
once the sporty brand gets a foothold in its new market and
expands to sell larger models, an executive with Fiat-owned
Chrysler Group said on Saturday.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Italy's celebrity shoemaker has confirmed a target of an
EBITDA margin at 20 percent in 2013, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Sunday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................