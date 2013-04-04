The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italy's caretaker government said it was delaying approval of a decree to pay back some 40 billion euros of state debts to private firms, adding to the confusion already created by February's deadlocked election.

A rise in the premium Italian 10-year government bonds pay over safer German Bunds feeds quickly into higher borrowing costs for domestic firms, a senior economist of the International Monetary Fund European Department said in a paper.

Italy's most popular politician Matteo Renzi called on the Democratic Party led by Pierluigi Bersani to form a government with PDL leader Silvio Berlusconi, or else return to the polls, he told Corriere della Sera in an interview. Bersani failed to gather enough support to lead a government, and has ruled out the possibility of working with Berlusconi.

*BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank has succeeded in recouping deposits lost in February in the wake of a derivatives scandal, the CEO Fabrizio Viola said in a newspaper interview with MF. Viola confirmed the bank's turnaround plan, and added that it was in touch with the European Commission regarding "any possible future actions" that could compensate for a worsening economic scenario.

*RCS MEDIAGROUP

Controlling shareholders of the Italian publisher will meet Monday April 8 to finalise plans for an upcoming capital increase, Italian papers reported without citing sources.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's Assicurazioni Generali has launched a share placement of up to 12 percent of its listed asset management unit Banca Generali as the insurer strengthens its capital base.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group has 79 million euros of funds frozen in Algeria in connection with an investigation into allegations of price inflation, the company said on Wednesday.

ENI

Libya is investigating the cause of an explosion late on Tuesday on oil and condensate pipelines to the eastern port of Zueitina, the National Oil Corporation said.

MOLESKINE

Shares in upmarket notebook maker Moleskine made a lacklustre debut in Milan on Wednesday as growth concerns and broad market weakness weighed on this year's first major stock listing in crisis-hit Italy.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

Camfin reports full year results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................