ITALY POLITICS
One of the "wise men" charged with finding a way out of
Italy's political crisis apologised on Thursday after he made
offensive remarks about centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi
during a prank phone call organised by a radio show.
Italy's ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio for the fourth
quarter.
ITALY DEBT
Italy will hike its planned target for government bond
issuance in 2013 ansd 2014 to pay off a portion of outstanding
state debts to the private sector, a senior treasury source told
Reuters.
ITALY BANKS
Fitch said on Friday it expected a rise in impaired loan
charges at Italian banks to continue through 2013, adding this
trend was unlikely to slow down until the economy improved.
TELECOM ITALIA
Shares in Telecom Italia surged after reports the debt-laden
Italian telecoms company could discuss merging with Hutchison
Whampoa's Italian wireless unit H3G at next week's
board meeting.
* Hutchison values its Italian operating unit 3 Italia at 2
billion euros, an amount seen as disproportionate given its
losses, Il Messaggero said. The paper said the Hong-Kong group
is looking at a merger of 3 Italia into Telecom via a capital
increase that would give it at least 20 percent of the group. It
does not exclude buying shares from shareholders of Telco, the
vehicle that controls Telecom Italia, it added.
* Vimpelcom and its Italian unit Wind as well as
Vodafone are also looking at 3 Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore
said, without citing sources.
ATLANTIA
Motorway operator Atlantia said on Thursday traffic volumes
on its Italian network had fallen 2.9 percent in the first
quarter compared to the same period of 2012.
* MEDIASET, EI TOWERS
Mediaset could sell up to 15 percent of its EI Towers unit
to raise 100 million euros, MF said.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
Italian holding company Camfin, which controls tyremaker
Pirelli, said on Thursday its net profit in 2012 rose 30 percent
to 70.1 million euros thanks to lower losses at its troubled
property unit, Prelios.
PRADA
The group's board meets on Friday on 2012 results.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
The group holds its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.