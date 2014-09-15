The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EUROPEAN ECONOMY
The European Union sought ways on Saturday to marshal
billions of euros into its sluggish economy without getting
deeper into debt, considering options from a pan-European
capital market to a huge investment fund.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June and July industrial product import
prices (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank will likely choose a partner for exclusive
talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management
division Pioneer between Monday and Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday in an unsourced report.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A group of small shareholders in the bank, which own around
1 percent of the lender's capital, plans to create a consortium
that would seek to aggregate a 2.5 percent stake in the bank in
order to enter the shareholder pact that includes the Monte
Paschi foundation, BTG Pactual and Fintech, MF said in an
unsourced report on Saturday.
The consortium plans to seek damages in relation to the
bank's 2008 costly takeover of smaller rival Antonveneta, the
paper added.
ENI
Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow will bring an
abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge Arctic and shale oil
reserves and complicate financing of existing Russian projects
from the Caspian Sea to Iraq and Ghana.
U.S. investment firm Cerberus is interested in a property in
San Donato Milanese, near Milan, owned by the oil major, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Saturday. The talk is of a sale price of 150
million euros, it added.
WIND
By end-September first non-binding offers for Wind's phone
masts are expected to be presented, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday, adding that Spain's toll road operator Abertis
and Italy's EI Towers were prime candidates. The offers
are seen in the order of 500-600 million euros, the paper added.
FINMECCANICA
French defence electronics firm Thales, and other
companies in the race, are expected to present in coming days
their binding offers for Finmeccanica's rail units AnsaldoBreda
and Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an
unsourced report. A consortium including China CNR Corporation
could be willing to offer up to 1.5 billion euros for the units,
the paper added, citing sources close to the dossier.
Finmeccanica and China's King Long have signed a preliminary
agreement to form a new venture to produce busses, Corriere
della Sera said on Sunday. The Italian group will own a 20
percent stake in Industria Italiana Autobus and King Long the
other 80 percent.
SNAM
The gas grid operator has approved the purchase for 505
million euros of an 89.2 percent stake in the TAG pipeline
carrying Russian gas into Italy, the company said on Friday.
A2A IREN
Gabriele Del Torchio, outgoing CEO of Alitalia, could become
CEO of regional utility Iren, a political source told Reuters on
Friday. The arrival of Del Torchio could be meant to carry out a
merger with A2A.
A potential merger between Iren and A2A to create a
'Multiutility of the North' could include participating
municipalities reducing their stake to around 40 percent and a
capital increase of at least 1 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday.
* The board of A2A will assess assess growth strategies in
coming months as part of its new business plan, the group said
on Monday in relation to press reports at the weekend about
possible mergers.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The Italian builder said on Monday it had won an 80 million
euro contract in Poland to build a ring road north of Warsaw and
its share of the project was 95 percent.
One of its units had a 35 percent share of a 44.5 million
euro contract in Italy, the group also said.
CIR
A rescue plan for Tirreno Power, owned by GDF Suez and Cir's
unit Sorgenia, foresees a capital increase of 80 million euros
and the possibility of converting 400-500 million euros worth of
debt into equity, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.
BANCA MARCHE
A rescue plan for the small bank, which was put under
special administration last year, may likely include the
Interbank Fund for Deposits Safeguard guaranteeing its bad loan
portfolio for around 800 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday. The relaunch plan also envisages a capital increase for
1 billion euros, which may be subscribed by Credito Fondiario
for 30-40 percent, the paper added.
ALITALIA
The nomination of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as new
Alitalia chairman could happen already in October and before the
end of the year at the latest, Il Messaggero said on Sunday,
adding that the role would also include some operational
responsibilities.
STEEL
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Saturday he
would decide the future of the scandal-hit Ilva steel plant by
Christmas, during a visit to the site at Taranto in southern
Italy where he was challenged by protesters.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................