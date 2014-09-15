The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EUROPEAN ECONOMY

The European Union sought ways on Saturday to marshal billions of euros into its sluggish economy without getting deeper into debt, considering options from a pan-European capital market to a huge investment fund.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June and July industrial product import prices (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank will likely choose a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer between Monday and Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A group of small shareholders in the bank, which own around 1 percent of the lender's capital, plans to create a consortium that would seek to aggregate a 2.5 percent stake in the bank in order to enter the shareholder pact that includes the Monte Paschi foundation, BTG Pactual and Fintech, MF said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

The consortium plans to seek damages in relation to the bank's 2008 costly takeover of smaller rival Antonveneta, the paper added.

ENI

Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow will bring an abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge Arctic and shale oil reserves and complicate financing of existing Russian projects from the Caspian Sea to Iraq and Ghana.

U.S. investment firm Cerberus is interested in a property in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, owned by the oil major, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The talk is of a sale price of 150 million euros, it added.

WIND

By end-September first non-binding offers for Wind's phone masts are expected to be presented, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, adding that Spain's toll road operator Abertis and Italy's EI Towers were prime candidates. The offers are seen in the order of 500-600 million euros, the paper added.

FINMECCANICA

French defence electronics firm Thales, and other companies in the race, are expected to present in coming days their binding offers for Finmeccanica's rail units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. A consortium including China CNR Corporation could be willing to offer up to 1.5 billion euros for the units, the paper added, citing sources close to the dossier.

Finmeccanica and China's King Long have signed a preliminary agreement to form a new venture to produce busses, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The Italian group will own a 20 percent stake in Industria Italiana Autobus and King Long the other 80 percent.

SNAM

The gas grid operator has approved the purchase for 505 million euros of an 89.2 percent stake in the TAG pipeline carrying Russian gas into Italy, the company said on Friday.

A2A IREN

Gabriele Del Torchio, outgoing CEO of Alitalia, could become CEO of regional utility Iren, a political source told Reuters on Friday. The arrival of Del Torchio could be meant to carry out a merger with A2A.

A potential merger between Iren and A2A to create a 'Multiutility of the North' could include participating municipalities reducing their stake to around 40 percent and a capital increase of at least 1 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. * The board of A2A will assess assess growth strategies in coming months as part of its new business plan, the group said on Monday in relation to press reports at the weekend about possible mergers.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Monday it had won an 80 million euro contract in Poland to build a ring road north of Warsaw and its share of the project was 95 percent.

One of its units had a 35 percent share of a 44.5 million euro contract in Italy, the group also said.

CIR

A rescue plan for Tirreno Power, owned by GDF Suez and Cir's unit Sorgenia, foresees a capital increase of 80 million euros and the possibility of converting 400-500 million euros worth of debt into equity, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

BANCA MARCHE

A rescue plan for the small bank, which was put under special administration last year, may likely include the Interbank Fund for Deposits Safeguard guaranteeing its bad loan portfolio for around 800 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The relaunch plan also envisages a capital increase for 1 billion euros, which may be subscribed by Credito Fondiario for 30-40 percent, the paper added.

ALITALIA

The nomination of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as new Alitalia chairman could happen already in October and before the end of the year at the latest, Il Messaggero said on Sunday, adding that the role would also include some operational responsibilities.

STEEL

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Saturday he would decide the future of the scandal-hit Ilva steel plant by Christmas, during a visit to the site at Taranto in southern Italy where he was challenged by protesters.

