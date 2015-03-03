The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting on school reform and broad-band (morning).

European Banking Authority representatives speaks before Senate Finance Committee (1400 GMT).

State broadcaster RAI President Anna Maria Tarantola speaks before RAI Supervisory Committee (0900 GMT).

ECONOMICS

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 7.2 billion euros in February, compared with a deficit of 12.7 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 13.2 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 134,697 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The cabinet of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets on Tuesday to approve a multi-billion-euro plan to speed up the roll-out of ultrafast broadband.

Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said there had been no meetings with Orange nor thoughts about a possible tie-up with the French rival, according to various newspapers.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy's Mediobanca said on Monday the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio phase-in of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for the bank.

LUXOTTICA

Italian eyewear group Luxottica is to more than double its dividend payment to 1.44 euros per share, it said on Monday after reporting a 10 percent rise in full-year operating income and record cash flow.

The group holds an Investors' Day on Tuesday.

* MONTE PASCHI

The lender's board will meet on Wednesday to discuss the 3 billion euro capital increase which could offer a discount similar to the one in 2014's 5-billion-euro cash call, Il Messaggero said. The board will also examine a 1-to-50 reverse share split.

* BANCA CARIGE

The Carige banking foundation will cut its stake in the bank to a maximum of 0.5 percent before the lender launches its planned capital increase, the foundation chairman was quoted as saying in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Italian radio and television mast operator EI Towers said on Monday its bid to take over rival Rai Way was "fully valid and lawful".

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said on Monday its board had met and decided to adjourn the meeting to complete the examination of the items on the agenda at a meeting convened for March 6.

* POPOLARE DI MILANO

HSBC raises to neutral from underweight; target price to 0.86 euros from 0.68 euros

* SARAS

UBS raises target price to 1.25 euros from 1 euros; rating neutral

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on FY results, followed by analysts presentation (1400 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

STMICROELECTRONICS

"Investor & Media Event" (0830 GMT).

