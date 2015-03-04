The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends question time at Chamber of Deputies (1400 GMT).

State broadcaster RAI Director General Luigi Gubitosi speaks before RAI Supervisory Committee (1300 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit releases February service PMI data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

WORLD DUTY FREE

Italy's Benetton family expects binding offers for its majority stake in the world's No. 2 duty free operator by mid-March, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

ENEL

The Italian utility has attracted interest from four European energy companies in its offer of a controlling stake in Slovak power generator Slovenske Elektrarne, with binding bids expected as early as April, three sources close to the matter said.

LUXOTTICA

The agreement with Google Glasses is still up and running, the co-CEOs of Luxottica said in an interview in La Repubblica, answering a question on whether it had run into bad weather. The two managers also said they wanted to continue scouting for licenses.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank could opt to hold an ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting mid-April to approve the planned 3 billion euro capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The lender holds a board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank said on Tuesday it would propose a dividend of 2 euro cents, adding this represented the stat of a new phase.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Italy's Banca popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11 percent as a specific capital requirement for the unlisted bank.

TOD'S

Board meeting to call annual meeting.

ITALCEMENTI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 06).

MONCLER

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

