* POLITICS

The decision by Italy's constitutional court to declare part of a pension reform illegitimate may have a negative impact of 13 billion euros on the country's public accounts, daily la Repubblica reported on Monday.

Italian prosecutors opened an investigation on Saturday into rioting in Milan that disrupted the start of Expo 2015, while opposition parties called on the interior minister to resign.

ECONOMY

Markit releases April PMI manufacturing data (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases April car sales (1600 GMT).

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler's sales in the U.S. rose 6 percent to 189,027 vehicles in April as Jeep brand sales jumped 20 percent, while sales in Canada rose 1 percent, boosted by Jeep sales as well as the Chrysler 200 sedan.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank and Japanese broker Nomura are sounding each other out over a possible settlement to close a derivative trade that is bleeding money at the Italian bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian bank Banca Finnat has emerged as a front runner to buy Carige unit Cesare Ponti after making a 40 million euro offer that will be valid until July 11, Il Messaggero said on Friday. The paper said Carige could ask rival bidder Banco Popolare to extend the validity of its 35 million euro bid, which expires on May 5. * BREMBO

The brakes maker plans to invest in China and India to boost its presence in the two countries, its founder Alberto Bombassei told daily Corriere della Sera on Monday. Bombassei ruled out the possibility that a Chinese investor might buy a controlling stake in the group.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on Q1 result, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on Q1 result, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

* CEMENTIR

The cement maker has financial resources for nearly 1 billion euros to make acquisitions, according to daily la Repubblica.

* FINCANTIERI

The ship maker is in talks to buy the shipyard of STX France in Saint Nazaire, daily la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding that the Italian government was supporting a deal.

* IPO

The government will list air traffic control operator Enav by the end of this year, daily Corriere reported on Monday.

MEDIASET

Corriere della Sera said on Friday the Murdochs have proposed to the Berlusconi family that Mediaset takes a stake in Sky in exchange for the British group buying the Italian company's pay-TV business Mediaset Premium.

Mediaset appointed Pier Silvio Berlusconi as chief executive of his family's business on Thursday to steer the company through a fast-consolidating media industry.

Spain approved new rules on Thursday under which the television rights to show Spanish soccer will be pooled and sold collectively. Mediaset owns Spanish TV firm Mediaset Espana .

ANIMA

The Italian post office's agreed purchase of a 10 percent stake in Anima risks triggering a potential mandatory takeover bid for the Italian asset manager, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The paper said the post office will make checks with Italy's market regulator and was ready to dilute its stake to avoid any risk.

BUZZI UNICEM

Its offer to buy building material firm Sacci has expired after being rejected by banks, creditors, the cement maker said on Friday, adding it is now released from any commitment.

ENI

Libya's El Feel oilfield, operated by state oil firm NOC and Eni, remains closed due to a protest by security guards, a field engineer said on Sunday.

SAIPEM

Veteran oilman Stefano Cao has been appointed as new CEO of Italian oil contractor Saipem.

Trade ex-dividend: AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE 0.326 euro per share; BANCA PROFILO 0.003 euro per share; BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA 0.0753 euro per ordinary share and 0,0904 euro per saving share; B&C SPEAKERS 0.32 euro per share; BENI STABILI 0.022 euro per share; CENTRALE DEL LATTE DI TORINO 0.06 euro per share; DELCLIMA 0.058 euro per share; ENERVIT 0.045 euro per share; GALA 0.65 euro per share; LEONE FILM GROUP 0.09 euro per share; REPLY 0.85 euro per share; SAES GETTERS 0.120000 euro per ordinary share and 0.232579 euro per saving share; SAT 0.394 euro per share; SAVE 0.54020 euro; TRIBOO MEDIA 0.125 euro per share; VALSOIA 0.30 euro per share.

