* POLITICS
The decision by Italy's constitutional court to declare part
of a pension reform illegitimate may have a negative impact of
13 billion euros on the country's public accounts, daily la
Repubblica reported on Monday.
Italian prosecutors opened an investigation on Saturday into
rioting in Milan that disrupted the start of Expo 2015, while
opposition parties called on the interior minister to resign.
ECONOMY
Markit releases April PMI manufacturing data (0745 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases April car sales (1600 GMT).
April state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler's sales in the U.S. rose 6 percent to 189,027
vehicles in April as Jeep brand sales jumped 20 percent, while
sales in Canada rose 1 percent, boosted by Jeep sales as well as
the Chrysler 200 sedan.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank and Japanese broker Nomura are sounding
each other out over a possible settlement to close a derivative
trade that is bleeding money at the Italian bank, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
BANCA CARIGE
Italian bank Banca Finnat has emerged as a front
runner to buy Carige unit Cesare Ponti after making a 40 million
euro offer that will be valid until July 11, Il Messaggero said
on Friday. The paper said Carige could ask rival bidder Banco
Popolare to extend the validity of its 35 million euro
bid, which expires on May 5.
* BREMBO
The brakes maker plans to invest in China and India to boost
its presence in the two countries, its founder Alberto Bombassei
told daily Corriere della Sera on Monday. Bombassei ruled out
the possibility that a Chinese investor might buy a controlling
stake in the group.
BANCA GENERALI
Board meeting on Q1 result, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
LUXOTTICA
Board meeting on Q1 result, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
* CEMENTIR
The cement maker has financial resources for nearly 1
billion euros to make acquisitions, according to daily la
Repubblica.
* FINCANTIERI
The ship maker is in talks to buy the shipyard of STX France
in Saint Nazaire, daily la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding
that the Italian government was supporting a deal.
* IPO
The government will list air traffic control operator Enav
by the end of this year, daily Corriere reported on Monday.
MEDIASET
Corriere della Sera said on Friday the Murdochs have
proposed to the Berlusconi family that Mediaset takes a stake in
Sky in exchange for the British group buying the
Italian company's pay-TV business Mediaset Premium.
Mediaset appointed Pier Silvio Berlusconi as chief executive
of his family's business on Thursday to steer the company
through a fast-consolidating media industry.
Spain approved new rules on Thursday under which the
television rights to show Spanish soccer will be pooled and sold
collectively. Mediaset owns Spanish TV firm Mediaset Espana
.
ANIMA
The Italian post office's agreed purchase of a 10 percent
stake in Anima risks triggering a potential mandatory takeover
bid for the Italian asset manager, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.
The paper said the post office will make checks with Italy's
market regulator and was ready to dilute its stake to avoid any
risk.
BUZZI UNICEM
Its offer to buy building material firm Sacci has expired
after being rejected by banks, creditors, the cement maker said
on Friday, adding it is now released from any commitment.
ENI
Libya's El Feel oilfield, operated by state oil firm NOC and
Eni, remains closed due to a protest by security guards, a field
engineer said on Sunday.
SAIPEM
Veteran oilman Stefano Cao has been appointed as new CEO of
Italian oil contractor Saipem.
