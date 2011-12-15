The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNICREDIT
The proceeds of the bank's 7.5 billion euros capital
increase, to be launched by shareholders on Thursday, will be
used to fund lending in Italy and supporting its east European
operations, its CEO said in La Stampa.
* FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer's main owner, the Ligresti family holding
Premafin, is worrying market regulator Consob with
disclosures of offshore owners who together hold a 20 percent,
Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
MEDIASET
Italy's antitrust authority has approved the merger of the
broadcasting tower activities of Mediaset and Digital Multimedia
Technologies, subject to a series of conditions, the
authority said on Wednesday.
* Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Mediaset to "sell" and its
price target to 1.7 euros, from 2.22 euros. The U.S. bank put
Mediaset on its pan-Europe sell list.
FINMECCANICA
The chief executive of Italian defence group Finmeccanica's
Selex Sistemi Integrati unit, Marina Grossi, has resigned, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
* ANSALDO STS
Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the railway systems
company to 7.70 euros, from 8.80 euros.
* PRYSMIAN
Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the cable maker to "buy",
from "neutral". The bank put Prysmian on its pan-Europe buy
list.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Goldman Sachs removed Telecom Italia from its pan-Europe
sell list.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Talks between the Italian directories firm and creditors to
restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt will
probably run into 2012 with a proposed debt deal looking likely
to miss a Wednesday deadline, two sources close to the matter
said.
The company's board will examine an extension for the
deadline on Dec. 16, in the meantime granting a short interim
extension to Friday, the company said on Thursday.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Shares in the Italian broadcaster fell more than 6 percent
on Wednesday after top journalist Enrico Mentana, who helped
relaunch its flagship La7 channel and drive up advertising
revenue, said he had resigned.
