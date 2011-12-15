The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

The proceeds of the bank's 7.5 billion euros capital increase, to be launched by shareholders on Thursday, will be used to fund lending in Italy and supporting its east European operations, its CEO said in La Stampa.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

The insurer's main owner, the Ligresti family holding Premafin, is worrying market regulator Consob with disclosures of offshore owners who together hold a 20 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

MEDIASET

Italy's antitrust authority has approved the merger of the broadcasting tower activities of Mediaset and Digital Multimedia Technologies, subject to a series of conditions, the authority said on Wednesday.

* Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Mediaset to "sell" and its price target to 1.7 euros, from 2.22 euros. The U.S. bank put Mediaset on its pan-Europe sell list.

FINMECCANICA

The chief executive of Italian defence group Finmeccanica's Selex Sistemi Integrati unit, Marina Grossi, has resigned, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. * ANSALDO STS

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the railway systems company to 7.70 euros, from 8.80 euros.

* PRYSMIAN

Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the cable maker to "buy", from "neutral". The bank put Prysmian on its pan-Europe buy list.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Goldman Sachs removed Telecom Italia from its pan-Europe sell list.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Talks between the Italian directories firm and creditors to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt will probably run into 2012 with a proposed debt deal looking likely to miss a Wednesday deadline, two sources close to the matter said.

The company's board will examine an extension for the deadline on Dec. 16, in the meantime granting a short interim extension to Friday, the company said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Shares in the Italian broadcaster fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday after top journalist Enrico Mentana, who helped relaunch its flagship La7 channel and drive up advertising revenue, said he had resigned.

