The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
AUSTERITY MEASURES
Italy's government has called a confidence vote in
parliament on Friday to speed up approval of a 33-billion euro
($43 billion) austerity package intended to restore market
confidence in the euro zone's third largest economy.
UNICREDIT
Shareholders at the top Italian bank overwhelmingly backed a
highly dilutive 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) capital increase
to shore up its ravaged balance sheet.
FINMECCANICA
The board of SELEX Sistemi Integrati has given Chairman
Giuseppe Veredice powers to run the defence group's unit and
named Lorenzo Mariani as managing director after the resignation
of former CEO Marina Grossi, Finmeccanica said on Thursday.
