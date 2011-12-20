The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources
by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support
for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc
would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.
UNICREDIT
The steering committee of UniCredit's shareholder Fondazione
CRT gave final approval on Monday to plans to buy into the
bank's capital increase. Fondazione CRT said in a statement it
would invest 316 million euros to fully subscribe to its option
rights -- equal to a 4.21 percent stake.
ENI
The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in
Kazakhstan has not been affected so far by the protests under
way in the country, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters
on Monday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano
said on Monday its 800 million euro rights issue had
been 94 percent subscribed after an unopted rights offering,
confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier.
* FONDIARIA-SAI
Creditor banks have denied new financing to Sinergia, the
Ligresti family's holding company which controls insurer
Fondiaria-SAI through the Premafin holding, a source
close to the matter told Reuters.
* EDISON, A2A
The chairman of A2A has written to his counterpart at
France's EDF, which controls Edison alongside a group
of Italian investors led by A2A, asking for the Italian
shareholders to be given the whole of Edison subsidiary Edipower
as part of a deal to give full control of Edison to EDF, several
papers said.
Without citing sources, Finanza e Mercati said EDF could
propose a capital increase at Edison of up to 1.5 billion euros.
On Friday sources told Reuters EDF could propose a cash call of
up to 1 billion euros.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Key shareholder Fondazione MPS is readying a sale of its
remaining 1 percent stake in Mediobanca and of a 2.6
percent stake in state-holding CDP to lower its debt towards a
pool of banks, Corriere della Sera reported. It will also
eventually sell a 10 to 15 percent stake in the bank, the paper
said citing Siena-based and banking sources.
ENEL
Italian investment fund F2i plans to boost its stake in
Italian gas grid Operator Enel Rete Gas to 85 percent from 80
percent for 206 million euros, Platts reported on Monday.
The acquisition will be announced at an Enel Rete Gas
extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Thursday in Rome, an F2i
company spokesman said.
* The utility will pay $183 million -- $75 million more than
planned -- for an 18.4 percent stake in Algeria's Ain Tsila gas
field because of higher than expected gas reserves, MF reported.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
BANCA CARIGE
The bank said on Monday a full conversion into shares of its
2015 convertible bond would boost its capital ratios by more
than 160 basis points.
Carige will ask shareholders to authorise an increase in the
number of shares underlying the 391 million euro bond and some
changes in its terms to pave the way for a possible conversion.
RISANAMENTO
The loss-making real estate group said on Monday the board
had asked CEO Claudio Calabi to continue talks with a group of
investors headed by Stefano Stroppiana for the sale of the
Milan's Santa Giulia housing project, past an exclusivity
deadline.
* PININFARINA
The car designer and niche producer said on Monday its
losses had risen to 16.9 million euro at end-October reducing
the group's capital by more than a third. Pininfarina said it
expected to reach an agreement with creditor banks which would
help it rebuild its capital.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................