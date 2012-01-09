MILAN Jan 9 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

Shares in Italy's biggest bank by assets, dived for a third day on Friday as investors punished the stock after the lender priced a 7.5-billion euro ($9.54 billion) rights issue, starting on Monday, at a deep discount.

UniCredit's head on Saturday expressed surprise the Italian bank's stock slid this week after the pricing of a cash call and said he looked forward confidently to Monday when the rights to buy into the 7.5 billion euro capital increase start trading.

UniCredit shareholder Banco di Sicilia (BdS) sees as "basically unavoidable" the arrival of new shareholders in UniCredit and will not take part in the bank's capital increase, several newspapers reported on Sunday quoting the BdS banking foundation's head Giovanni Puglisi.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni reiterated in comments in Sunday's la Repubblica that the bank had done well in launching its rights issue before other European banks did the same.

Italy's market regulator Consob will monitor with special attention and a dedicated staff UniCredit's share offer following the market reaction to its pricing over the past three sessions, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday he would not choose a successor or fully merge the Italian car maker with its U.S. affiliate Chrysler until after 2015.

ENI

The Italian oil group has no special claim towards the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), several newspapers reported on Sunday quoting NIOC's deputy head Mohsen Qamsari.

Eni still has a $2 billion credit towards NIOC, la Repubblica reported quoting Eni sources. The sources said it was unclear what the implications of Qamsari's comments were. * An Iranian oil official has confirmed that Iran owes Italian energy major Eni some $2 billion worth of oil that Rome is concerned could be put at risk by a European Union embargo on crude imports from the Islamic Republic.

Mohsen Ghamsari, head of the international affairs office at the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), told the semi-official Mehr news agency the debt would be settled in accordance with existing contracts.

* Norwegian oil firm Statoil has made a second big oil discovery in the Barents Sea in less than a year, which could be as big as 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), further boosting the remote Arctic region's oil prospects.

The partners in the latest oil find are Statoil (50 percent), Italy's Eni and (30 percent) and Petoro (20 percent).

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

Banker Matteo Arpe's investment fund Sator is working on a proposal to take part in the Fondiaria-Premafin revamp which would allow the Ligresti family to remain as a minority shareholder, la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's supervisory board will examine on Tuesday a proposal to name former Antonveneta's head Piero Montani as the new chief executive, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

A2A

Milan's mayor Giuliano Pisapia told l'Unità on Sunday the city's executive council would discuss the future of the regional utility when it meets on the 2012 budget.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Standard & Poor's on Friday cut the rating on the Italian yellow pages publisher's senior secured debt to 'D', or default, after the group said in December it would not repay 55 million euros ($69.93 million) of debt due.

