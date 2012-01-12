MILAN Jan 12 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BOND AUCTIONS

Italy will hold BOT bill auctions on Thursday.

SHORT SELLING

Italy has extended the ban on the short selling of financial stocks by six weeks, to Feb. 24, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to rattle markets at a time when banks are faced with the need to raise fresh capital.

FIAT

"I'm trying to breed my successor at the speed of light, and I'm having great success, the Financial Times quoted Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne as saying. He said his successor would be hired internally. He reiterated consolidation among European carmakers is unavoidable. He confirmed Fiat is still interested in finding a partner to share costs on small cars in Europe.

FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Two sources on Wednesday said market regulator Consob was making life hard for Unipol in its efforts to tie up with Fondiaria SAI by suggesting it might not be exempt from a mandatory bid on Fondiaria minority shareholders.

Unipol could have to make a capital increase to secure Fondiaria SAI, Ansa newswire said on Wednesday citing a source close to the matter. The sides are aiming to agree a deal Thursday or Friday, the weekend at the latest, it said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is considering issuing state-backed bonds as a stopgap measure to help it beef up its capital, MF said without citing sources.

* UNICREDIT

Kazakhstan's sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna Fund has built a stake just under 5 percent in UniCredit, Il Giornale said without citing sources. The operation is friendly and the Bank of Italy has been informed, the paper said.

The Libyan central bank is ready to subscribe to the bank's rights issue and the Libyan Investment Authority is set to do likewise, Il Messaggero said, but added it was not clear if they would subscribe their full shares. Abu Dhabi's Aabar fund has still made no decision.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The powerful rival union and employee association "Friends of Bipiemme" interfered in the management of the bank and sanctions could be on their way, Il Messaggero said citing a letter from the Bank of Italy.

* SMALL AND MID CAPS

COGEME

Shares and convertible bonds in Cogeme will be suspended from trading on Thursday, pending a statement, stock market operator Borsa Italiana said in a statement.

