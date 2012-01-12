MILAN Jan 12 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BOND AUCTIONS
Italy will hold BOT bill auctions on Thursday.
SHORT SELLING
Italy has extended the ban on the short selling of financial
stocks by six weeks, to Feb. 24, as the euro zone debt crisis
continues to rattle markets at a time when banks are faced with
the need to raise fresh capital.
FIAT
"I'm trying to breed my successor at the speed of light, and
I'm having great success, the Financial Times quoted Fiat CEO
Sergio Marchionne as saying. He said his successor would be
hired internally. He reiterated consolidation among European
carmakers is unavoidable. He confirmed Fiat is still interested
in finding a partner to share costs on small cars in Europe.
FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
Two sources on Wednesday said market regulator Consob was
making life hard for Unipol in its efforts to tie up with
Fondiaria SAI by suggesting it might not be exempt from a
mandatory bid on Fondiaria minority shareholders.
Unipol could have to make a capital increase to secure
Fondiaria SAI, Ansa newswire said on Wednesday citing a source
close to the matter. The sides are aiming to agree a deal
Thursday or Friday, the weekend at the latest, it said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank is considering issuing state-backed bonds as a
stopgap measure to help it beef up its capital, MF said without
citing sources.
* UNICREDIT
Kazakhstan's sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna Fund has built a
stake just under 5 percent in UniCredit, Il Giornale said
without citing sources. The operation is friendly and the Bank
of Italy has been informed, the paper said.
The Libyan central bank is ready to subscribe to the bank's
rights issue and the Libyan Investment Authority is set to do
likewise, Il Messaggero said, but added it was not clear if they
would subscribe their full shares. Abu Dhabi's Aabar fund has
still made no decision.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The powerful rival union and employee association "Friends
of Bipiemme" interfered in the management of the bank and
sanctions could be on their way, Il Messaggero said citing a
letter from the Bank of Italy.
* SMALL AND MID CAPS
COGEME
Shares and convertible bonds in Cogeme will be suspended
from trading on Thursday, pending a statement, stock market
operator Borsa Italiana said in a statement.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................