The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALIAN LABOUR TALKS

Prime Minister Mario Monti faces an arduous task this week to reconcile the demands of unions and employers and draft a labour reform aimed at boosting Italy's competitiveness and shielding it from the euro zone debt crisis.

DERIVATIVES

The Italian Treasury holds derivatives contracts to hedge some 160 billion euros, or almost 10 percent of state bonds in circulation, the government has told the Chamber of Deputies.

Education Undersecretary Marco Rossi Doria made the announcement in answer to a parliamentary question after U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley said it had received 3.4 billion euros to close derivatives contracts with Italy's Treasury.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's top shareholder has formally named former UniCredit CEO Alessandro Profumo as its new chairman at a meeting late on Sunday.

Businessman Edoardo Caltagirone has bought 0.5 percent of MPS, several Italian newspapers said on Sunday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Italy's two biggest banks - Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit - must reform their management structures and branches to become profitable, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in an interview on Sunday.

FIAT

Fiat is unlikely to negotiate a cost-sharing alliance with another carmaker this year, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters, as it focuses on its own operations and extending its footprint in China and Russia.

Michigan governor Rick Snyder will be in Turin on Monday for a meeting with Fiat's CEO Sergio Marchionne in which they will discuss, among other things, the issue of whether to locate the group's HQs, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The two insurers, due to form Italy's No.2 sector player under a complex merger plan, hold shareholders meetings on Monday. Shareholders are asked to back cash calls of up to 1.1 billion euros each.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank is open to "more mergers" should the results of its many units not be satisfactory, the bank's CEO, Luigi Odorici, said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster is taking legal action agaist a government decree that put on hold procedures to assign six new digital frequencies in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

* ANSALDO STS

The rail technology firm sees 2012 revenues topping 1.2 billion euros with operating margins stable around 9.6 percent, La Repubblica's Affari&Finanza supplement said on Monday, citing chief executive Sergio De Luca.