GENERALI

Full-year net profit at Generali halved from a year earlier on the back of 1 billion euros of writedowns on Greek bonds and equities holdings, forcing Europe's No.3 insurer to cut dividends even as it predicted profit to rebound this year. * Generali is targeting operating result of more than 5 billion euros mid-term after posting late on Tuesday a 50 percent drop in 2011 net profit on the back of hefty writedowns on Greek bonds and other holdings.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola is to be confirmed as chairman of Generali, a source close to the board said on Tuesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian private equity fund Equinox has presented on Tuesday a formal offer to buy a stake of just below 10 percent in Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from the foundation that controls it, a source close to the matter said. * The foundation shareholder has received six offers from investors interested in buying a stake in the bank, two of which from foreign bidders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The MPS foundation has already sold nearly 5 percent of the bank in off-the-market block trades, the paper said citing sources. It aims to sell in this way up to 8 percent with another 4 percent to be sold to a fund.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's Banco Popolare said it will not need to tap markets in 2012 to boost capital and scrapped its dividend after impairments on past mergers dragged it into a full-year loss of 2.2 billion euros.

* UNICREDIT

The choice of a new chairman is likely to be finalised around Easter, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The board has proposed to set at 19 the number of its members, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

* FIAT

The car maker priced on Tuesday an 850 million euro five-year bond to yield 7 percent. Orders totalled 2.25 billion euros.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Italian private equity funds Palladio and Sator said on Tuesday they had no insurance partner backing them in their bid to rescue troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA, as they set out their plans to counter a bid from Unipol.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster warned on Tuesday of a difficult year ahead after 2011 net profit fell 36 percent, dragged down by a fall in advertising sales and losses at its pay-TV operation.

* PARMALAT

The food group said on Wednesday it reserved the right to take further measures after Italy's top administrative court ruled on Wednesday that its Rome-based milk plant Centrale del Latte di Roma should be returned to the city of Rome.

ITALY DEBT

Italian households and domestic financial investors have already put in bids worth more than twice the amount the government was forecast to raise from an inflation-linked bond offer which still has two days to run.

