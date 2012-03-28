The following factors could affect Italian markets on
Wednesday.
ITALY BANKS
Italian banks are discreetly lobbying European regulators
for a softer regime on plugging a 15 billion euro capital
shortfall now that tensions over sovereign debt has eased,
according to regulatory and banking sources.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit expects a good first quarter this year, its chief
executive said on Tuesday, although it is too early to make
forecasts for the full year given the difficult economic
environment, particularly in Italy.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer is in talks to exit Ingosstrakh, the Russian
company it owns 38.5 percent of together with Czech ally PPF, Il
Sole 24 Ore said. The paper cited financial sources confirming a
report by Russia's Vedomosti. Russian bank VTB is interested in
buying the stake, it said.
ENI
A cloud of explosive natural gas boiling up from the North
Sea out of a leak at Total's evacuated Elgin platform
forced another shutdown off the Scottish coast on Tuesday as the
French firm warned it could take six months to halt the flow.
Eni is a partner with more than 20 percent.
FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had posted a net loss of 2.3
billion euros in 2011 after booking one-off charges of 3 billion
euros as the Italian aerospace and defence group moves to clean
up its balance sheet.
It will carry out its restructuring plan without resorting
to a capital increase, its chairman and chief executive Giuseppe
Orsi told a conference call on Tuesday.
* Japan's Hitachi is not the only company to have presented an
offer for Finmeccanica units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
UBI
The Italian bank said on Wednesday it expected a slight
improvement in operating results this year after posting a net
loss of 1.84 billion euros in 2011 due mainly to writedowns on
goodwill impairment.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The main shareholder in the bank, Fondazione MPS, has asked
creditor banks to free up another 2.5 percent packet of shares
as it prepares to sell further stakes of 1-2 percent to
financial investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano posted a net loss of 614
million euros ($817.97 million) last year, hit by hefty
writedowns on goodwill impairment and a spike in loan-loss
provisions.
* IMPREGILO
Shareholder Salini plans to ask the builder to name a new
board and will request to this end that a shareholder meeting
scheduled on May 3 be postponed by a week, Corriere della Sera
said. Salini may also ask shareholders to vote on its
integration project with Impregilo, the paper added.
SOLAR POWER INCENTIVES
Some solar power companies are considering tu8rning to
prosecutors to investigate whether behind the drafts of a new
photovoltaiic incentive scheme being circulated in the last few
days there are people wishing to damage the sector, MF said
without citing sources.
* BENETTON
The board of holding Edizione has decided to confirm the
price of its buyout offer to delist Benetton, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
PARMALAT
Parmalat said on Tuesday an arbitration court had found in
favour of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board in a case
regarding its unit Parmalat Canada Inc. Parmalat, which said the
arbitrator had not decided on an amount due Ontario Teachers,
said it was studying the decision to evaluate the best response
including a possible appeal.
