The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNICREDIT
The outgoing head of employers' lobby Confindustria, Emma
Marcegaglia, said on Saturday she was not a candidate to become
the chairman of UniCredit.
Four Italians have been shortlisted to replace the bank's
outgoing chairman, sources close to the situation said on
Friday. They include the former head of Italy's Bourse, Angelo
Tantazzi, former ENI Chairman Gian-Maria Gros Pietro and the
chairman of Allianz in Italy Giuseppe Vita. Two sources however
indicated former economy minister Domenico Siniscalco as a
strong candidate for the job.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank will gradually reduce its financial portfolio by at
least 10 billion euros and cut 150 branches as it seeks to
restore profitability, director general Fabrizio Viola told Il
Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.
He also said there were no merger plans on the
horizon.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation said late on Friday it had
sold an additional 3.25 percent in the lender, raising the stake
it has sold so far to about 11.45 percent.
ENI, SNAM
The oil and gas giant is talking to banks about a 12-billion
euro bridging loan to back the proposed demerger of gas grid
operator Snam, banking sources said on Friday.
PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Unipol does not agree on the valuation of Fondiaria-SAI's
shares at 3.95 euros each, nor on valuing Premafin at more than
0.30 euros per share, Il Sole reported on Sunday.
Premafin said late on Friday it had written down the value
of its Fondiaria-SAI's shares to 3.95 euros each from around 7
euros and posted a 440.3 million euro loss in 2011 as a result.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
* ACEGAS-APS
The utility will sign in the next few days a memorandum of
understanding with ENI to create a joint-venture with Italgas
for natural gas distribution, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza
reported on Monday, adding Acegas-APS had attracted merger
interest from Hera and Iren.
BENETTON
The retailer's controlling shareholder, Edizione holding,
has 92.37 percent of the capital after buying out minority
shareholders at 4.60 euros per share.
* CREDEM
Net profit is expected to rise to 140 million euros this
year, from 96 million euros at end-2011, as revenues total
around 1 billion euros from 968 million euros last year, la
Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday.
* BANKS
Some of Europe's biggest banks are preparing to repay a
third of the money they borrowed from the ECB within the next 12
months, the Financial Times reported on Monday, mentioning among
others Italy's UniCredit.
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said this month
the bank may pay back ahead of time 26 billion euros of cheap
three-year loans from the ECB.
* BANKING FOUNDATIONS
Giuseppe Guzzetti is set to head for another three years the
association that groups Italian banking foundations and savings
banks, La Stampa reported on Monday.
M&A
DUCATI DEAL
Germany's Daimler AG may be interested in buying
Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, which is also being courted by
rival German carmaker Audi, Corriere della Sera reported on
Sunday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................