The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
FINMECCANICA
China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd
, advised by HSBC, has contacted Finmeccanica about a
possible purchase of stakes in the Italian defence group's
loss-making train-manufacturing unit AnsaldoBreda and its
signalling systems affiliate Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.
The paper said Finmeccanica's talks with Japan's Hitachi
about a sale of AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS stakes are
at an advanced stage. It added Spain's CAF also
appeared to be interested in Finmeccanica's units. Finmeccanica
declined to comment on the report.
Italy wants to finalise a $1 billion deal for Israel to buy
30 M-346 Master training jets from Finmeccanica's Alenia
Aermacchi unit as soon as possible, Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Sunday.
ENI
Libya has started investigating foreign oil companies over
their past relationships with the former Muammar Gaddafi
government, an investigator with the ruling National
Transitional Council (NTC) said on Monday.
ENI is one of several foreign and domestic oil companies
being investigated by the Lybian general prosecutor's office
over their past operations in the country, the Wall Street
reported on Sunday.
Russia's fifth-largest oil firm, Gazprom Neft, is
still in talks with ENI over buying a minority stake in
Germany's Schwedt refinery, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov
told reporters on Friday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Banca Popolare di Vicenza has presented a non-binding offer
to buy 60 percent of Monte Paschi's Biverbanca, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Friday citing Pop Vicenza's chairman.
FIAT
Brazil, a key market for global automakers including Fiat,
has no plans to offer further incentives for automakers, but the
government does not rule out taking steps to boost the
competitiveness of other industries, Trade and Industry Minister
Fernando Pimentel said in an interview published on Sunday.
Fiat's U.S. affiliate Chrysler is recalling 1,689 2012 model
Jeep Patriot and Compass sport utility vehicles that may have
been built with a fuel tank assembly containing a damaged
rollover valve, U.S. safety regulators doscuments showed.
Fiat and Juventus FC said on Friday they had signed a
Memorandum of Understanding for the sponsorship of football
team's jersey for the next three seasons.
* MEDIASET
Italy will restart the process to award digital television
frequencies from scratch and drop previous plans to give away
the licences for free, industry minister Corrado Passera said,
according to daily La Repubblica.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Italian businessman Giuseppe Rotelli has agreed to buy a
5.24 percent stake in RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's
most influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, in a deal that
would make him the company's biggest shareholder.
RCS investor Diego Della Valle, who last week left the
group's shareholder pact, said in an interview with Corriere
della Sera on Saturday he had very good business relations with
Rotelli but stopped short of saying they could form an alliance.
Della Valle said "well managed" RCS can be a good investment
and he "will act accordingly."
