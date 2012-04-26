The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
The Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros 6-month BOTs(short-term
bills - 1 84 days) on Thursday. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Fiat Industrial may revise its 2012 guidance upwards in the
second quarter, as the tractor and truck group's performance may
improve, said chairman Sergio Marchionne during a conference
call.
FIAT
The auto group will release its first quarter results on
Thursday.
* U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC, owned by Fiat, showed its
best quarterly profit since its 2009 bankruptcy on strong sales
in North America, and confirmed guidance that it will show a
profit of about $1.5 billion in 2012.
ENI
Mozambique plans to increase the maximum stake it holds in
future oil blocks to up to 40 percent from a current maximum of
25 percent, the head of the national oil company said on
Wednesday.
* ENEL
The utility is interested in gas pipelines and is in talks
with Statoil to enter the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)
project, La Repubblica said without citing its sources.
LOTTOMATICA
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday affirmed its ratings,
including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Italy-based
Lottomatica Group and revised the rating outlook to positive
from stable.
BREMBO
Italian brakes maker Brembo has opened a 70-million euro
production centre in eastern China, concentrating its
manufacturing activities in a single hub to better serve its
Asian clients.
* PRELIOS
Bilfinger Berger, Germany's second-largest
building company, has offered Italian real estate group Prelios
to buy its German assets, 51 percent of its Italian
assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund, a newspaper
said on Thursday.
* CIR
The De Benedetti family's holding, which controls auto parts
maker Sogefi, could consider buying the amortisation
division of Germany's ThyssenKrupp if it makes
industrial sense and the price is realistic, Chief Executive
Rodolfo De Benedetti told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on
Thursday.
