The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT CRISIS

Prime Minister Mario Monti promised on Tuesday to press for joint action by European Union countries to help ease pressure on Italian bonds, risking a showdown with Germany which has refused to share the burden of other countries' debt.

LABOR REFORM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday won the first two of four confidence votes called to accelerate the passage of his labour reform that has been criticised by both by labour unions and the business establishment.

The final two votes, and definitive approval of the reform, are due on Wednesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Italian government offered up to 2 billion euros on Tuesday to plug a capital gap in the Siena-based bank, the second time in three years the cash-strapped state has had to bail out the world's oldest bank.

The bank will release its new plan on Wednesday. * The bank is considering selling a new 1.5 billion euro bond to the state, with a plan to pay back bonds worth 2.7-2.8 billion euros by 2015, Il Messaggero said on Tuesday in an unsourced report. The bank sees savings on staff of 600 million euros per year for 3 years.

UNICREDIT

Private equity fund Pamplona has bought 5 percent of Italy's biggest bank, becoming its second-largest shareholder. The stake is worth about 750 million euros ($935.33 million) at current market prices and is one of the largest investments by a foreign operator in a listed Italian group this year.

* FONDIARIA SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Premafin said it had received a request from the court custodian of shares of two trusts, whose holdings in Premafin have been seized, to reassess and possibly revoke the capital increase already approved as part of the plans by Unipol to take over Fondiaria.

Fondiaria said it had decided to call a shareholders meeting before September 25 to discuss possible legal actions against group managers who are found to have caused damage to the group as requested by insurer watchdog ISVAP.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said on Tuesday it will accept a binding offer for its French book publishing unit Flammarion from the parent company of Gallimard, valuing it at 251 million euros.

SNAM

Europe's mounting debt crisis is testing the resolve of Italian gas group to tap the market with a first bond placement before the end of the summer as part of its plans to break free from parent Eni, sources said on Tuesday.

