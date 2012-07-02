MILAN - The following factors could affect Italian markets
on Monday.
MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at
the start of the third quarter after European leaders agreed to
shore up the region's troubled banks, but the euro gave up some
of its gains amid concerns that the debt crisis is till far from
over.
German Bund futures rose after a slow start on Monday,
reversing some of the losses made last week after European Union
leaders surprised markets by agreeing to re-model the euro
zone's bailout funds.
FIAT, FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Fiat SpA has asked for the suspension of a court
ruling ordering it to hire 145 workers who are members of
Italy's largest metalworkers union and is launching an appeal
against the decision, the auto maker said on Saturday.
*Italian car sales posted a double-digit fall in June, Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday. June car sales
data are due later on Monday.
*Despite massive problems in Europe, Fiat is a stock worth
hyaving for investors with an appetite for risk, accoridng to a
report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.
*Fiat Industrial's truck unit Iveco will close five truck
plants in Europe by the end of 2012 to adpat its manufacturing
footprint to Europe's plummeting truck sales, Iveco CEO Alfredo
Altavilla said on Sunday.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Italian insurer Unipol issued an ultimatum on
Friday over its controversial rescue plan for troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI, saying it would drop the offer if its
conditions were not met by July 20.
In yet another twist to the saga, a judicial source said on
Friday that Italian prosecutors probing the Ligrestis business
dealings would ask regulators to verify conflicting estimates
about Unipol's financial strength..
Fondiaria's controlling shareholder Premafin to
hold a board meeting on Monday.
* In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Unipol CEO Carlo
Cimbri said the court administrator who called for another
Premafin shareholder meeting to re-examine and possibly revoke
the capital hike approval was not impartial. He also said he
expected Premafin's board to confirm the operation on Monday.
*FINMECCANICA
Eurofighter is in various stages of trying to sell the
Typhoon jet fighter to ocuntries from Oman to Romania very
differently to the way the consortium has done business in the
past 20 years, Finmeccanica CEO Giuseppe Orsi told the Financial
Times in an interview.
*ENI
Essar Energy Plc has agreed to sell a 50 percent
stake in Vietnam's offshore exploration block 114 to Eni, it
said on Monday.
IMPREGILO
Impregilo suitor Gavio due to unveil detail of its strategy
for Italy's biggest construction group at a news conference due
at 0930 GMT on Monday.
EDISON
Electricite de France to launch a takeover offer
for the 19.3 percent of Edison it does not own. Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday Carlo Tassara holding, which owns 10 percent of
Edison, is not ruling out legal action against the takeover
offer, which would force Tassara to book a loss.
