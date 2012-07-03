The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of around 5.8 billion euros in June, widening sharply from a surplus of 1.0 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday. June traditionally registers a budget surplus due to mid-year tax deadlines * Susanna Camusso, the leader of Italy's biggest union CGIL, reiterated the proposal of a wealth tax in an interview with La Stampa and vowed to react to any ready-made decisions to cut spending by the government. * Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti is due to meet on Tuesday with trade union and local government representatives over planned spending cuts by the governemnt.

Monti is due to speak in parliament over the outcome of last week's EU summit at 1430 GMT.

FIAT * The Turin-based car maker said on Tuesday it would exercise a call option to buy 3.3 percent of Chrysler from the VEBA trust fund.

Italian new car sales fell 24.4 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 128,388 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday, their lowest level since 1979.

ENI

A summer price cut promotion for motorists by Italy's Eni has proved successful enough to push up prices for diesel across the entire Mediterranean oil market and left the company scrambling for more fuel.

* GENERALI

The insurer is looking to issue a July 2042 subordinated bond, with a call option after 10 years, to refinance an existing 2022 bond coming up for call on July 20, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Premafin, the holding company that controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it would press ahead with a capital increase that is a key part of plans by insurer Unipol to rescue its loss-making peer.

Fondiaria net profit end-March fell to 29.1 million euros from 73.5 million euros previously reported when the bankruptcy of two holding companies of parent Premafin are factored in, Fondiaria said on Monday. The solvency ratio worsened to 89.6 percent from a previous 91.6 percent, it said.

Sources said the Fondiaria board had approved the capital increase prospectus for the planned merger with Unipol which could be sent to market watchdog Consob between Monday night and Tuesday. * Fondiaria shareholders will be called by end-September to vote on a proposal to seek compensation from honorary Chairman Salvatore Ligresti for 42 million euros in payments he received as consultancy fees, La Stampa reported quoting news agency ANSA.

Shareholders will also be asked to vote on possible action against former CEO Fausto Marchionni.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The Deputy President of the European Investment Bank told La Stampa daily that a meeting with the Italian telecoms group over broadband investment financing had taken place.

Dario Scannapieco added that the EIB was open to a possible involvement once the conditions in which an investment would take place became clearer.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank's management board meeting in Turin on Tuesday is set to approve the incorporation of the bank's BIIS infrastructure unit into Intesa, Il Messagero reported.

Between 80 and 90 percent of the bank's branches remained shut on Monday due to a strike by its employees, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

