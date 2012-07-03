The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALY
Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of around 5.8
billion euros in June, widening sharply from a surplus of 1.0
billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on
Monday. June traditionally registers a budget surplus due to
mid-year tax deadlines
* Susanna Camusso, the leader of Italy's biggest union CGIL,
reiterated the proposal of a wealth tax in an interview with La
Stampa and vowed to react to any ready-made decisions to cut
spending by the government.
* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti is due to meet on Tuesday
with trade union and local government representatives over
planned spending cuts by the governemnt.
Monti is due to speak in parliament over the outcome of last
week's EU summit at 1430 GMT.
FIAT
* The Turin-based car maker said on Tuesday it would exercise
a call option to buy 3.3 percent of Chrysler from the VEBA trust
fund.
Italian new car sales fell 24.4 percent in June from the
same month a year ago to 128,388 vehicles, Italy's Transport
Ministry said on Monday, their lowest level since 1979.
ENI
A summer price cut promotion for motorists by Italy's Eni
has proved successful enough to push up prices for diesel across
the entire Mediterranean oil market and left the company
scrambling for more fuel.
* GENERALI
The insurer is looking to issue a July 2042 subordinated
bond, with a call option after 10 years, to refinance an
existing 2022 bond coming up for call on July 20, sources close
to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Premafin, the holding company that controls Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it would press ahead with a
capital increase that is a key part of plans by insurer Unipol
to rescue its loss-making peer.
Fondiaria net profit end-March fell to 29.1 million euros
from 73.5 million euros previously reported when the bankruptcy
of two holding companies of parent Premafin are factored in,
Fondiaria said on Monday. The solvency ratio worsened to 89.6
percent from a previous 91.6 percent, it said.
Sources said the Fondiaria board had approved the capital
increase prospectus for the planned merger with Unipol which
could be sent to market watchdog Consob between Monday night and
Tuesday.
* Fondiaria shareholders will be called by end-September to
vote on a proposal to seek compensation from honorary Chairman
Salvatore Ligresti for 42 million euros in payments he received
as consultancy fees, La Stampa reported quoting news agency
ANSA.
Shareholders will also be asked to vote on possible action
against former CEO Fausto Marchionni.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The Deputy President of the European Investment Bank told La
Stampa daily that a meeting with the Italian telecoms group over
broadband investment financing had taken place.
Dario Scannapieco added that the EIB was open to a possible
involvement once the conditions in which an investment would
take place became clearer.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank's management board meeting in Turin on Tuesday is
set to approve the incorporation of the bank's BIIS
infrastructure unit into Intesa, Il Messagero reported.
Between 80 and 90 percent of the bank's branches remained
shut on Monday due to a strike by its employees, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
