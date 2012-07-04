The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome (1430 GMT).

Italy to publish Q1 deficit to GDP ratio (0800 GMT)

CORPORATE BONDS

A growing number of Italian blue-chip companies are seizing a window of opportunity to tap rallying credit markets after a boost provided by the European Union summit last week.

*FIAT

Chrysler's operating profit this year could exceed its $3 billion target, Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said late on Tuesday. He also said that if Fiat is unable to guarantee the encessary labour flexibility in its Italian plants to satisfy export demand it will consider closing an Italian plant.

*MEDIASET

German network RTL and Al-Jazeera have approached Mediaset in view of a possible alliance over its Premium pay-TV channels, Il Sole 24 ore said.

*FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Banks in the consortium due to guarantee the capital increases of the Unipol-Fondiaria-SAI deal have carried out a due diligence of Unipol's accounts, and the outcome is positive, Il Sole 24 ore said.

UniCredit and other creditor banks of the Fondiaria group have a court custodian holding 20 percent of Premafin and the administrators of the Imco and Sinergia holdings which have been declared bankrupt to explain and clarify the Unipol deal, La Repubblica said.

Both Fondiaria and Unipol could launch their respective capital increases on Monday if market regulator Consob gives the go ahead. Consob could give its decision on Thursday, according to sources close to the matter.

*AUTOGRILL, GEMINA

Aelia, part of the Lagardere group, has made the best offer - 230 million euros -for the whole of ADR Retail, which manages the duty free shops of Rome's Ciampino and Fiumicino airports.

Autogrill had offered 160 million euros, La Repubblica said.

*UNICREDIT

The bank's stategic and governance committees will meet on Wednesday to discuss CEO Federico Ghizzoni's internal reorganisation plan, which will strengthen the powers of country manager for Italy Gabriele Piccini at the expense of director general Roberto Nicastro, Il Messaggero said.

The committees could also discuss the recent purchase of a 5 percnet stake by Pamplona. According to Il Messaggero, the operation was not regarded as entirely friendly but UniCredit's top management.

*ENEL

Enel is ready to take a stake in the TAP gas pipeline project that will bring Azeri gas into Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said. A non-binding offer is expected by mid-July.

GENERALI

Italian insurance giant Generali said on Tuesday demand for its 30-year subordinated bond was more than twice the 750 million euros targeted, allowing it to repay a similar sized issue at the first call date on July 20. [DI:nI6E8HM01A]

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday demand for its new unsecured 2015 bond, the first issued from a bank in the euro zone periphery since funding markets for Italian and Spanish lenders shut at end-March, topped 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

British and Irish investors were the main foreign buyers of Intesa Sanpaolo's new 2015 unsecured bond, followed by German, Austrian and French investors, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

