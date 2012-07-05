The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut
borrowing costs to a record low on Thursday to support a
deteriorating euro zone economy and complement measures agreed
by government leaders last week to tackle the bloc's debt
crisis.
Spain is set to pay high premiums to sell bonds on Thursday,
including one at the benchmark 10-year maturity, after an accord
between European leaders on supporting periphery debt markets
and struggling banks only partially reassured investors.
PUBLIC FINANCES
Italy's cabinet will meet on Thursday afternoon to approve
measures to cut spending, a government source said on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Italians on Wednesday
they cannot expect to reap the rewards of economic reforms in
just a few months but the experience of her own country showed
that it was worth persevering.
SNAM
The gas distributor priced on Wednesday a 1 billion euro
bond due in 2016 to offer a 4.42 percent yield, after attracting
orders for nearly 4 billion euros. Around 75 percent of demand
came from foreign investors, Snam said.
A banker lead managing the sale told Reuters Snam could come
back to the market before the summer break if current relatively
favourable conditions held.
FINMECCANICA
Guy Griffiths, a general manager at Britain's BAE Systems
, is poised to be appointed as chairman of
Finmeccanica's Selex defense electronics unit, whose activities
are being reorganised, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced
report on Thursday.
Siemens is preparing an offer for Finmeccanica's Ansaldo
Energia unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday citing market
speculations. The offer may be worth 1.3 billion euros but any
deal would require an agreement with shareholders and creditor
banks.
IMPREGILO
Italian market regulator Consob has asked both the Gavio and
Salini groups battling for control of Italy's biggest builder to
disclose more information on their possible conflicts of
interest, ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday quoting
financial sources.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MILANO
ASSICURAZIONI, PREMAFIN
Italian market regulator Consob is expected on Thursday to
say if Unipol must launch a mandatory bid on Milano
Assicurazioni's minorities, in a crucial decision for the
Unipol-Fondiaria merger project.
The boards of Unipol and Fondiaria meet on Thursday over
their planned capital increases. Il Messaggero said on Thursday
that the banks have agreed on a price representing a discount of
25 percent to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP).
BANCA GENERALI
The Italian asset manager said on Thursday it posted net
inflows in May of 139 million euros compared to inflows of 219
million euros in May.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Popular Italian talk-show host Michele Santoro has signed a
contract with TI Media's La7 TV-channel, La7 head of news Enrico
Mentana said on Wednesday.
La7 is due to present next season's programming on Thursday.
* CEMENTIR HOLDING
The company said on Wednesday it had completed the
acquisition of UK-based NVMH from Matlyn Investments for
8.6 million pounds from Matlyn Investments Limited. The deal was
carried out through its Turkish subsidiary Turca Recydia.
PARMALAT
Parent company Lactalis has proposed to close three Parmalat
plants in Italy, trade union Uila said in a statement on
Wednesday. Uila said it had called for two-hour strike against
the plan which would lead to possible 100 job cuts.
MEDIASET
Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster closed up
5.6 percent on Wednesday after a top executive said Mediaset had
received "vague expressions of interest" for potential
partnerships with its pay-TV business.
AMPLIFON
Citigroup cut price target to 4.70 euros from 4.90 euros,
ratung buy.
