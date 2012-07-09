The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ITALY DEBT
Italy's economy will shrink about 2 percent in 2012 though
signs of recovery could start to appear at the end of the year,
Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said in an interview.
Italy has raised more than 9.5 billion euros so far in 2012
from a housing tax introduced as part of emergency budget
measures, and is on track to meet its target for the full year,
the Economy Ministry said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti hit back at the increasingly
critical employers lobby Confindustria on Sunday, saying that
its complaints about the government were helping to push up
Italian borrowing costs and damaging companies.
Monti said the return of sovereign bond yields to danger
levels last seen before the EU summit in June was a concern and
needed to be addressed by eurozone finance
ministers.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone finance minister meet on Monday to discuss key
elements of the accord reached at the June 28-29 EU summit.
* Euro zone finance chiefs will try to flesh out plans to
reinforce the single currency on Monday but their talks in
Brussels may do little more than highlight the limitations of
last month's deal to help indebted states and banks.
Countries who want the euro-zone's permanent bailout funds
to buy their bonds to help lower borrowing costs will have to
commit to a reform programme, EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn said in an Italian daily on Saturday.
European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure
on Friday dashed the prospect of the ECB buying government bonds
to calm financial markets, saying it was up to the euro zone's
ESM rescue fund to do so if needed.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank will make a capital gain of 227 million euros after
holders of subordinated debt worth around 1 billion euros took
up a swap offer on Friday, in a deal aimed at boosting the
bank's core capital.
The sale of the group's Biverbanca unit to Cassa di
Risparmio di Asti may hit a hurdle due to diverging views over
the unit's stake in Italy's central bank opposing the buyer to
two shareholder foundations, La Stampa reported.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Italian insurer Unipol suffered a further setback in its
efforts to take over troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, when market
watchdog Consob refused to approve rights issues due to be
launched on Monday.
Consob is likely to give its go-ahead on Wednesday or
Thursday so that the capital increases could be launched on
Monday July 16, several newspapers reported on Saturday.
Consob may consider suspending shares in the companies
involved in the merger or hastening its decision to curb
speculation on the stocks, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday.
Unipol and Fondiaria may extend a deadline for their
exclusive talks and Fondiaria's parent Premafin may
get more time from its creditor banks to account fot the delayed
launch of the capital increases, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
Premafin board meets on Monday and will consider writing to
its creditors to ask for an extension of a July 20 deadline set
by a debt restructuring deal for the launch of a capital hike.
An Italian court will rule on Wednesday on a complaint filed
by Fondiaria's suitors the Sator and Palladio funds against the
authorisation that Unipol received from insurance watchdog ISVAP
for the Fondiaria deal, several newspapers reported on Saturday.
ENI
Italian oil major said on Sunday there has been an oil spill
on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due
to sabotage.
IMPREGILO
Benianimo Gavio, the head of Impregilo's shareholder Gavio
group, told la Repubblica on Saturday an extraordinary dividend
the builder could pay shareholders would total 100 million
euros. Gavio also said around 300 million euros would be
destined to a planned buyback for up to 20 percent of Impregilo.
Impregilo is in advanced talks to sell its Fisia Babcock
unit to a Japanese partner while a Chinese group is willing to
buy 60 percent of the Fisia Italimpianti unit and the remaining
40 percent at a later stage, he said.
Claudio Salini, a shareholder in Salini Costruttori, told
Corriere della Sera on Saturday he disagreed with the project
over Impregilo pursued by the Salini group, based on what he
read on newspapers.
Shareholders in Salini Costruttori, he said, should be not
asked to contribute in any way to a possible merger.
ENEL
The utility is confident it can cut net debt to 43 billion
euros by year-end from 45.6 billion euros at end-March, Il Sole
24 Ore reported on Sunday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
A government's decision to give the Bank of Italy
supervisory powers over insurers raise a potential conflict of
interests due to a 4.48 percent stake the central bank holds in
Italy's biggest insurer, Corriere della Sera wrote on Saturday.
* FIAT INDUSTRIAL
UBS cuts price target to 10.10 euros from 11 euros; rating
"buy"
* MEDIASET
Berenberg cuts price target to 1.55 euros from 2.80 euros;
rating "buy"
EDISON
The United States on Friday welcomed what it said was a
decision by Edison International to withdraw from Iran's energy
sector and scrap a multi-million dollar contract to explore
Iran's Dayyer natural gas field.
SNAM RETE GAS
The gas distributor will have refinanced by early 2013 debt
it must pay back ENI as it separates from the oil and
gas group, CEO Carlo Malacarne told Corriere della Sera on
Sunday. "We are covered for up to 15 billion euros, ensuring an
average cost of debt of around 4 percent," he said.
RENEWABLES
Italy signed on Friday long-awaited decrees on new support
schemes for solar and other renewable energy aiming to bring
incentives in line with falling costs and ease the burden on
consumers who pay for incentives with their bills.
BUONGIORNO
Japan's NTT Docomo completed on Friday its takeover
offer on Italian mobile content and apps provider Buongiorno in
a deal worth 209 million euros.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
