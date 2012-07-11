The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Italy said on Tuesday it may want to tap euro zone aid to ease its borrowing costs as finance ministers struggled to convince markets they are getting a grip on the bloc's debt crisis, which a top European Central Banker said could escalate.

Germany's top court agreed on Tuesday to examine complaints lodged against the EU's bailout fund and new budget rules but gave no date for its verdict, keeping investors on tenterhooks over the prospects for overcoming the euro zone crisis.

BOND ISSUANCE

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 5.25 billion euros at a bond auction on Friday, including up to 3.5 billion euros of a new three-year bond due in July 2015 carrying a 4.5 percent coupon.

The Treasury said it would not hold its mid-month bond sale in August thanks to good tax takings and in line with a practice adopted in recent years.

* BANKS

The European Banking Authority will release on Wednesday preliminary results for the stress-tests run on European lenders.

IMF

International Monetary Fund director for Italy Arrigo Sadun said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa that the country can boost its domestic output by more than 5 percentage points in the next few years by implementing a package of reforms, but there needs to be a faster move towards European integration.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets will slim down its holding structure and give more power to its regional banks in a bid to improve efficiency and attract more clients.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

An Italian court will rule on Wednesday on the appeal filed by Fondiaria's suitors the Sator and Palladio Finanziaria funds against a regulatory green light insurance body ISVAP has given to the Unipol-Fondiaria merger.

IMPREGILO

Two Milan judges are expected to rule separately on Wednesday morning on appeals by the Gavio and Salini families over issues relating to their battle for control of Italy's biggest builder.

The judges may opt to postpone Thursday's key shareholder meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting sources close to the matter.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Bank of Italy asked for "a deep restructuring at the group" and shareholders acknowledged the need for a change, BOI's head of banking supervision told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

After a management reshuffle, the bank is now aware it needs to improve efficiency and recreate a lasting balance in terms of capital and profits, Luigi Federico Signorini said.

CIR

Weak power demand in recession-stricken Italy is creating problems for Italian energy group Sorgenia, which is majority-owned by conglomerate CIR, the company's chairman said on Tuesday.

MONDADORI

The publishing group said on Tuesday it would launch in the autumn the Kobo Touch e-reader on the Italian market at a price of 99 euros following a partnership with Kobo, part of Japan's Rakuten group.

* MEDIASET

Socgen cuts its view of the Italian broadcaster to sell from hold, dropping its price target to 3.00 euros from 4.30 euros.

