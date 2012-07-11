The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italy said on Tuesday it may want to tap euro zone aid to
ease its borrowing costs as finance ministers struggled to
convince markets they are getting a grip on the bloc's debt
crisis, which a top European Central Banker said could escalate.
* Germany's top court agreed on Tuesday to examine complaints
lodged against the EU's bailout fund and new budget rules but
gave no date for its verdict, keeping investors on tenterhooks
over the prospects for overcoming the euro zone crisis.
BOND ISSUANCE
Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 5.25
billion euros at a bond auction on Friday, including up to 3.5
billion euros of a new three-year bond due in July 2015 carrying
a 4.5 percent coupon.
The Treasury said it would not hold its mid-month bond sale
in August thanks to good tax takings and in line with a practice
adopted in recent years.
* IMF
International Monetary Fund director for Italy Arrigo Sadun
said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa that the
country can boost its domestic output by more than 5 percentage
points in the next few years by implementing a package of
reforms, but there needs to be a faster move towards European
integration.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets will slim down its holding
structure and give more power to its regional banks in a bid to
improve efficiency and attract more clients.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
An Italian court will rule on Wednesday on the appeal filed
by Fondiaria's suitors the Sator and Palladio Finanziaria funds
against a regulatory green light insurance body ISVAP has given
to the Unipol-Fondiaria merger.
IMPREGILO
Two Milan judges are expected to rule separately on
Wednesday morning on appeals by the Gavio and Salini families
over issues relating to their battle for control of Italy's
biggest builder.
* The judges may opt to postpone Thursday's key shareholder
meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting sources close to the
matter.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Bank of Italy asked for "a deep restructuring at the
group" and shareholders acknowledged the need for a change,
BOI's head of banking supervision told a Senate hearing on
Tuesday.
After a management reshuffle, the bank is now aware it needs
to improve efficiency and recreate a lasting balance in terms of
capital and profits, Luigi Federico Signorini said.
CIR
Weak power demand in recession-stricken Italy is creating
problems for Italian energy group Sorgenia, which is
majority-owned by conglomerate CIR, the company's chairman said
on Tuesday.
MONDADORI
The publishing group said on Tuesday it would launch in the
autumn the Kobo Touch e-reader on the Italian market at a price
of 99 euros following a partnership with Kobo, part of Japan's
Rakuten group.
* MEDIASET
Socgen cuts its view of the Italian broadcaster to sell from
hold, dropping its price target to 1.10 euros from 1.55 euros.
