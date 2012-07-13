The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT CRISIS

Moody's on Friday surprised markets by downgrading Italy's government bond rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could cut it further, piling on pressure just hours before the country launches its latest bond sale.

BOND ISSUANCE

Italy will offer up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds at auction on Friday, hours after a two-notch sovereign downgrade by Moody's. The Treasury sells a new three-year bond with a 4.5 percent coupon and three off-the-run issues maturing in 2019, 2022 and 2023.  

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's second-largest insurance group.

IMPREGILO

Investors in Impregilo will meet again on July 17 to vote on a board overhaul which could lead to a drastic change in strategy and investor returns at the company, which ranks as Italy's biggest builder.

MEDIASET

An Italian court ruled that RAI had wrongfully blocked part of its programming on Sky Italia's satellite platform and that illegal state aid had been provided to others including Mediaset, the state broadcaster's satellite partner.

