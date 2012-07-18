The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALIAN ECONOMY

The Italian economy is set to shrink sharply this year and continue its contraction into 2013 assuming tight credit conditions push consumers to reduce spending and companies to cut back on investment, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Foreign buyers made up about 54 percent of demand for new three-year bonds issued on Friday in an auction that saw normal levels of demand from Italian banks, the head of the country's debt management agency said on Tuesday.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he expected the governor of Sicily to resign following a growing financial crisis that has pushed the autonomous region close to default. Rating agency Fitch said it did not consider Sicily on the verge of imminent default.

*MONTI-VISCO-GRILLI MEETING

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco had lunch together on Tuesday to discuss possible emergency measures to enact in the event Italy is subject to a new speculative attack in August, La Stampa reports. It was not an emergency meeting, Il Sole-24 Ore reports, citing a source at the prime minister's office. Italy does not intend to ask for help from the EU or the IMF, Il Sole says.

*ENI

Italian energy company is to sell a further 5 percent of gas group Snam's share capital, the oil major said in a statement on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

Mediaset, Italy's biggest broadcaster, has raised a three-year cost-cutting plan by 60 percent to 400 million euros ($489 million), two unions officials said on Tuesday, a move that could help the battered group regain investor confidence.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control of peer Impregilo on Tuesday, sidelining long-standing rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with the domestic market leader.

PREMAFIN

Premafin, the holding company that controls loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria-Sai said on Tuesday shareholders will meet in August to discuss a motion put forward by a judicial custodian on the company's planned capital hike.

ATLANTIA

Italian tollroad operator Atlantia will suffer no damage to its ability to finance operations and investment as a result of Moody's downgrade of its credit rating, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.

