The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

* EURO ZONE CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve an agreement on Friday to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain so it can recapitalise its banks, but the exact size of the loan will probably only be determined in September.

ITALY RATINGS

Fitch Ratings affirmed Italy's long-term sovereign debt rating at 'A-' on Thursday, averting for now the threat of aggressive forced selling by bond traders if the country had lost its only remaining single-A mark.

ENEL

Italy's biggest power utility is interested in taking a 10-20 percent stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline project that aims to pump Azeri gas to Europe, an industry source close to TAP said on Thursday.

FIAT

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne will meet with trade union leaders on Aug. 1 and likely provide an update about the Italian car maker's plans, a source close to the situation said.

UNICREDIT

The lender said on Thursday it was selling a 100 percent stake in Sofipa asset manager for an undisclosed price, as Italian banks under pressure to boost profitability move to cut non-core assets.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI, PREMAFIN

Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it had taken over Premafin in a 340 million euro capital increase, acquiring control of troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in one of the last major steps towards a full merger.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group's Brazil unit TIM Participações said late on Thursday that it will challenge in court a penalty by the country's telecommunications regulator Anatel that suspended its sale of mobile phone plans in 19 states due to complaints over service.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank will be forced to seek a merger with another lender if it cannot achieve a decent level of profitability, Chairman Alessandro Profumo told an Italian weekly on Friday.

* FINMECCANICA

German electrics company Siemens is fine-tuning an offer for Finmeccanica's energy unit Ansaldo Energia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

* AUTOGRILL

The airport retailer has signed its first contracts in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, striking deals to open airport restaurants through its HMSHost unit that it expects will generate 125 million euros ($153 million) of sales.

* CUCINELLI

The luxury fashion house said late on Thursday preliminary net revenue rose by 16.1 percent to 135.2 million euros ($165.77 million) in the first half of year, with more than 50 percent growth in net sales in Asia.

IPOs

Italian airplane engine parts maker Avio, waiting for better market conditions to list on the stock market, posted on Thursday a double-digit rise in revenues and core profits, helped by its civil aircraft engines business.

($1 = 0.8156 euros)