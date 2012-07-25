The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Greece is unlikely to be able to pay what it owes and
further debt restructuring is likely to be necessary, three EU
officials said on Tuesday, a cost that would have to fall on the
European Central Bank and euro zone governments.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti imposed a compulsory plan
to restore financial stability to the cash-strapped Sicily
region and overhaul its bloated public administration, a
government statement said on Tuesday.
Italian cities risk having to write down around 580 million
euros ($702.8 mln) in revenues they are unlikely to ever
collect, an Italian daily reported on Tuesday citing
calculations based on data from the statistics office.
Spain paid the second highest yield on short-term debt since
the birth of the euro at an auction on Tuesday, and EU officials
said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout,
casting fresh doubt on its future in the euro zone.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is planning to
cut 700 jobs and refocus on traditional local banking as the
mid-tier lender strives to redress years of poor management.
Bank management will present the plan on Wednesday morning.
TELECOM ITALIA
The senior vice president for regulatory issues at TIM
Brazil, controlled by Telecom Italia, heartened
investors after he pledged the company would double investments
on service quality to 451 million reais a year through 2014.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL
Italian private equity fund Palladio has sold its 5 percent
stake in troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, two sources
close to the situation said on Tuesday. A Palladio spokesman
confirmed the report.
SNAM
Snam said on Tuesday it had completed the contracts for
granting credit lines for 9 billion euros with a group of major
banks.
COVERED BONDS
Fitch downgraded on Tuesday four and affirmed two Italian
mortgage covered bonds programmes as a result of higher
refinancing costs due to widening sovereign debt spreads.
GENERALI
Fitch Ratings kept on Tuesday Assicurazioni Generali and its
core subsidiaries insurer financial strength ratings at 'A-',
with outlook negative. Fitch also affirmed Generali's hybrid
subordinated notes at 'BBB-' and senior notes at 'BBB+'.
TERNA
The Italian power grid company said on Tuesday its core
earnings in the first six months rose 10 percent on the same
period last year, boosted by higher grid and dispatching fees.
It also said its dividend policy was sustainable going
forward.
ACEA
The Italian Council of State upheld an appeal against plans
to privatise utility company Acea, ruling that the Rome city
administration had failed to respect the opposition's right to
be consulted in approving the sale.
* The mayor of Rome Gianni Alemanno said in an interview in Il
Messaggero the decision to sell a 21 percent stake in Acea was
confirmed albeit delayed.
* LOTTOMATICA
Europe's biggest listed betting company OPAP said
on Wednesday it had picked G2, a unit of Lottomatica, as its IT
provider for expanding into online betting, a business it sees
as a key growth driver.
PRELIOS
The Italian loss-making real estate company postponed a
board meeting on its results by about one month after receiving
expressions of interest for some of its assets or possible
industrial partnerships.
ITALY DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it will issue 8.5
billion euros of six-month bonds and up to 2.5 billion euros of
zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular end-month auctions.
