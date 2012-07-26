The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

GOVERNMENT DEBT

Italy offers 1.5-2.5 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds at auction on Thursday.

The Treasury decided not to offer inflation-linked bonds at the sale and held an exchange auction on Wednesday to buy back linkers due to a Moody's downgrade which is pushing these bonds out of some bond indexes and forcing some investors to sell.

The Treasury announced on Wednesday it would sell up to 5.5 billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds on Monday.

Credit ratings agency Egan-Jones on Wednesday cut Italy's sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B-plus, citing the country's stumbling regional governments, ailing bank sector and pressured economy.

Sicily will delay paying salaries to regional parliamentarians and postpone payouts to pensioners until the southern region, a focus of Italy's financial crisis, receives money promised by central government in Rome.

* MEDIASET

Its Mediaset Espana unit said fist-half net profit more than halved to 37.6 million euros from 81.5 million a year earlier.

GENERALI

JP Morgan cut its price target on the stock to 11 euros from 13 euros. Rating "neutral." * TERNA

Citigroup cuts its price target on the stock to 2.80 from 3.10 euros. Rating "neutral."

HERA, ACEGAS APS

The Italian utility will merge with smaller peer AcegasAps as it seeks to grow in the rich north east of the country and consolidate its position as Italy's second-biggest regional player.

AMPLIFON

The Italian hearing aid group said it expected results in the second half of the year to improve as Asian and U.S. markets continued to grow and a sales slump in the Netherlands eased.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Following a complaint by Fastweb and Vodafone, the European Commission is looking into whether an accord the telecoms group signed with Italy's Trento province to build a fibre-optic network violates state-aid rules, several newspapers reported.

* CAMFIN

The holding controlling Italian tyre-maker Pirelli is in talks with 12 banks to renegotiate its debt, la Repubblica reported. The favoured option is the launch of a bond convertible into Pirelli shares for which a 6 percent stake in Pirelli which is not tied to a shareholder pact would be used.

Among companies reporting on Thursday:

Lottomatica H1, Confcall

Luxottica H1, Confcall

Pirelli & C. H1

Ansaldo STS H1