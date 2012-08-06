The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EUROZONE CRISIS

Italy does not at the moment need to ask the euro zone's rescue funds to buy its government bonds in the markets to bring down borrowing costs, according to Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio Catricala.

According to Visco, who sits on the European Central Bank's governing council, the economic situation in Italy and in the euro zone remains so difficult that a "looser monetary policy can be envisaged in the coming months".

Separately, Prime Minister Mario Monti told German weekly Der Spiegel on Sunday that what he needed from Germany and the EU was moral support, not financial help, and added that he was concerned about growing anti-euro, anti-German and anti-EU sentiment in the parliament in Rome.

In Athens, inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the troika - concluded a visit to Greece on Sunday saying the talks with the new coalition government were productive. Greek authorities pledged to detail 11.5 billion euros of cuts by September.

MILAN BOURSE

After Hours trading closed.

FIAT

The Italian government is waiting for the carmaker to make clear its objectives and its investment plan for the country, Industry minister Corrado Passera said on Sunday in an interview. He did not comment on potential interest from Germany's Volkswagen for Fiat brand Alfa Romeo, but acknowledged that the Italian automotive sector could be attractive for foreign investors.

MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI, CARIGE

Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded a broad swath of Italian banks, citing worries that the recession in the euro zone's third-largest economy could mean mounting losses for the country's lenders. Among the banks cut were giant Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA. The bank stayed within the investment grade category - but only barely, slipping to BBB-minus from BBB.

Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa, Italy's fifth-largest bank, was cut to BBB from BBB-plus. Banca Carige SpA lost its BBB-minus investment grade rating in a cut to BB-plus.

Other banks' ratings were affirmed, including Mediobanca SpA , Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA at BBB-plus, all still investment grade.

MEDIOBANCA

UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday he did not see any particular tension among the shareholders of top investment bank Mediobanca, whose head is being investigated for obstructing regulators.

ENEL

Chile's market regulator said on Friday it sees a conflict of interest in a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion by the Chilean affiliate of Enel's Spanish power unit Endesa, and imposed conditions on the operation.

EDISON

The power producer is set to be delisted after French energy group EDF raised its stake in the company to 98 percent on Friday, following a mandatory bid.

COMPANIES THAT WILL RELEASE RESULTS:

ERG H1

