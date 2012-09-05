The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
France and Italy piled more pressure on the European Central
Bank on Tuesday to agree steps this week to reduce crippling
borrowing costs for southern euro zone states.
Bank to bank lending rates hit new record lows on Tuesday
only days before the European Central bank meets, suggesting
many are expecting it to cut interest rates in an effort to help
an economy stuck in a three-year old debt crisis.
Unless the European Central Bank sets no limits on its
purchases of government bonds to lower struggling countries'
borrowing costs, some investors may see any intervention as a
chance to sell, threatening the success of the bank's plan.
MEDIOBANCA
Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is expected to win
backing from a majority of board members at a key meeting on
Wednesday, despite facing a judicial probe into allegedly
obstructing regulators over a controversial merger deal in
Italy.
Management has begun sounding out some institutional
investors, mainly Italian, to see if they are interested in
buying part of a 3.2 percent stake in Generali that
the bank is expected to sell to take its stake in the insurer to
around 10 percent, MF said without citing sources. Any decision
however would have to wait till late this year early next, it
said.
FIAT
The Italian carmaker plans to unveil its 500L model in the
U.S. market at the Detroit car show in January 2013 and to
launch production in Serbia the following month, Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.
Chrysler sales were 148,472 vehicles, which the company said
showed its best performance for August since 2007. Chrysler is
managed and majority-owned by Fiat.
SNAM
Snam is preparing another bond issue as part of its plans to
separate from parent Eni and could announce a placement on
Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
LUXOTTICA
Talks to sell the group's US asset Sears Optical are in an
advanced stage, Il Sole 24 Ore said. US company US Optical could
be the buyer, the paper said.
* FINMECCANICA
The group is studying counter moves to limit the risk of
automatic cuts to US defence spending which would be triggered
if the US Congress did not approve the budget, MF said.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The group said on Tuesday it had no information explaining
the recent rally of its shares.
It reiterated the group had just started preparing a
development plan to restore profitability and had no updates. It
said the finalisation of the sale of Flammarion to Gallimard's
owner Madrigall is expected on Wednesday.
