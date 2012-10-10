The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government unexpectedly
cut the lowest income tax rates ahead of next year's national
election, promising to meet the budget goals it has agreed with
the European Union. The government said it would also halve a
planned increase in sales tax rates to a single percentage
point.
Italy's Treasury sells 3.0 billion euros 3-month BOTs
(short-term bills) maturing Jan. 14, 2013 and 8.0 billion euros
12-month BOTs maturing Oct. 14, 2013. Subscriptions close at
0900 GMT.
Eleven euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday to press ahead
with a disputed tax on financial transactions aimed at making
traders share the cost of fixing a crisis that has rocked the
single currency area.
* FIAT
Moody's downgraded Italian carmaker to Ba3 from Ba2 with a
negative outlook, the rating agency said on Wednesday. Moody's
said would consider cutting Fiat's rating further if the
carmaker stand alone net industrial cash flow were to exceed a
negative 2 billion euros in the current year.
Fiat managers will meet with Italian industry ministry
officials on Oct. 12 to discuss potential measures to support
carmaker exports, Italian daily MF reported on Wednesday.
* IMPREGILO
Brazilian construction company Primav Construcoes has
sweetened its offer to buy about 2 billion reais ($982 million)
of shares in local toll road operator Ecorodovias
from Italy's Impregilo, EcoRodovias said on Tuesday.
ENI
Italy's state investment holding company, Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP), completed the sale of a 3.3 percent stake in oil
group Eni on Tuesday for 2.1 billion euros to help fund
the acquisition of a controlling stake in gas network company
Snam.
* GENERALI
Italy's insurance group is studying the possibility to
separate its units Toro and Ina from the rest of the company to
put together its Italian activities, Il Messaggero reported on
Wednesday.
* CAMFIN, PIRELLI
Malacalza family, main shareholder in the holding company
controlled by Italian businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera,
filed a complaint with prosecutors, Camfin said on Tuesday.
The aim of the complaint is to void the decision taken by
the holding company's board to issue a convertible bond in
Pirelli shares to refinance around 140 million euros
of Camfin debt maturing by the end of the year.
ENEL
Enel closed the sale of Endesa Ireland to Scottish and
Southern Energy (SSE) for a total of 285 million euros, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The sale will have a positive impact on Enel's consolidated
net debt of around 361 million euros, including the repayment
from SSE of Endesa Irelnd debt for around 75 million euros.
AZIMUT
Italy's leading independent asset manager reported net fund
inflows in September of 51 million euros, totalling 1.1 billion
euros in the first nine months of the year.
The group had 19.2 billion euros in assets under
administration, of which 17.1 billion in assets under management
at the end of September.
BANCO POPOLARE
Maurizio Di Maio resigned as board member at the bank in
agreement with the top management, the bank said on Tuesday.
