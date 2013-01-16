The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ITALIAN POLITICS
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on
Tuesday he would back Mario Draghi if the head of the European
Central Bank was proposed as the country's next president, a
prospect the bank ruled out.
GOVERNMENT DEBT
Rome sold 6 billion euros of its first 15-year bond in more
than two years on Tuesday, bringing the total amount it has
raised since the start of the year to nearly 10 percent of its
2013 funding needs.
FIAT
Chrysler, majority-owned by Fiat, said on Tuesday it has
agreed to make Jeeps in China with partner Guangzhou Automobile
Group Co Ltd , a key step toward its goal of
building Jeep into a global brand.
The Italian car maker has asked the government to approve a
special lay-off scheme at its Melfi plant in southern Italy so
the company can restructure the factory before production of new
models starts.
* Europe's new car market shrank in December at its fastest
monthly pace since October 2010, closing a year burdened by
heavy declines in all major euro zone economies.
ENI, SNAM
The Italian oil and gas group said on Tuesday it had
completed the placement of 1.25 billion euros of bonds
exchangeable into ordinary shares in gas transport group Snam.
Underlying the bonds are some 288.7 million Snam shares,
accounting for about 8.54 percent of Snam capital.
Il Sole 24 Ore reports of an interest from Qatari investors
as one of the possible options for the sale of Eni's remaining
stake in Snam. An accelerated book building could also be a
possible solution, the newspaper said on Wednesday.
GENERALI
ENI Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni may leave his seat at the
board of Generali when the insurer shareholders meet in April to
name a new board, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday.
* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Nomura raises target price to 19 euros from 17.50 euros;
rating "neutral"
* TOD'S
Nomura raises target price to 94 euros from 82 euros; rating
"reduce"
FINMECCANICA
Italy's state-controlled defense group said on Tuesday that
its AgustaWestland unit won a contract to sell eight AW159
helicopters to South Korea for 270 million euros ($360.39
million).
PIRELLI
The Italian tyremaker said on Tuesday all participants in a
shareholder pact had renewed their commitment until April 2014.
GEMINA, ATLANTIA
The board of holding Gemina, which controls Rome airport
operator ADR, meets on Wednesday to name advisors for a possible
tie-up with motorway group Atlantia, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il
Messaggero reports.
Barclays raises Atlantia price target to 17 euros from 15.50
euros; rating "overweight"
Barclays raises Gemina price target to 1.40 euros from 1.10
euros; rating "overweight"
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, CAIRO
Media firm Cairo is preparing a new offer for
Italy's third-largest broadcaster ahead of a board meeting of
controlling shareholder Telecom Italia on Thursday, Il
Messaggero reported.
Private equity funds Clessidra and Equinox have changed the
structure of their offer but not the size, which remains of
around 330-350 million euros, according to Il Messaggero.
CAMPARI
Nomura cuts to "neutral" from "buy"; target price to 6 euros
from 6.50 euros
MERIDIANA FLY
Aga Khan will increase his stake in the debt-laden carrier
to 77.9 percent to relaunch the company after shareholder Air
Italy has exercised its put option on it stake, according to
MF-Milano Finanza newspaper.
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting in
Milan
Italian utility Iren holds board meeting on
industrial plan.
