The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EUROPEAN STOCKS

European stocks closed higher on Thursday as encouraging sales figures from retailers Carrefour and Associated British Foods helped offset losses in the mining sector.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-biggest bank, said on Thursday it was carrying out checks over past structured finance operations that are in its portfolio and could still have an impact on its accounts.

GENERALI * Italian insurer Generali has received non-binding offers for Swiss-based private bank BSI and for its U.S. reinsurance business, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan on Friday.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore there are about 6 offers on the table for BSI. Those interested include Royal Bank of Canada, Julius Bear and Union Bancaire Privee, the paper said. Also interested is also an Asian investor and some private equity funds, including Apax, it said.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Telecom Italia will extend talks with bidders for its television unit Telecom Italia Media, the company said on Thursday, after it dismissed initial offers as disappointing.

* Cairo is in pole position with its bid for TV unit La7, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* FIAT

The Italian carmaker said on Friday it had signed a final agreement with Mazda Motor Corporation for the Japanese group to manufacture a two-door spider for its Alfa Romeo brand.

* UBI BANCA

The Bank of Italy has decided to launch sanctionary procedures against managers and former managers at the bank's Leasing unit, MF said.

BANCA GENERALI

Italian asset manager Banca Generali is confident of posting net profits of 115-130 million euros in 2012, in line with analyst consensus, its head said on Thursday.

ASTON MARTIN

Aston Martin hopes its new minority private equity shareholder will bring resources that will help the British luxury carmaker launch the next generation of sports cars and expand its market presence, its CEO Ulrich Bez said on Thursday.

* FINMECCANICA, AVIO

France's Safran and the German-French EADS are looking at the space business of Avio which is controlled by private equity Cinven and Finmeccanica, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ISTAT, November industrial orders and sales- 0900 GMT.

